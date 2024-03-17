How safe is Jason Sanders?

I ask because there are two pretty good kickers coming out this year that we might be able to snag in the 6th or 7th round in Stanford’s Joshua Karty and Arkansas’s Cam Little.



Sanders had a decent season, bouncing back from two of his worst seasons in 2021 and 2022. He’s due a $3.775M salary this year and looks like we could save about $2.4M with a release and $3.1M with a post June 1st designation. Pretty decent savings for the leagues 22nd ranked kicker last year.



Karty was a perfect 18-18 in 2022 including a 61 yarder and posted a near identical 85.2% to that of Sanders 85.7%. Karty did miss an easy 32 yarder in the Senior Bowl but you can probably chalk that up to not having been used to the holder as he was 44-46 on kicks under 40 yards in his career. Karty is a perfect 72-72 on XPs and Sanders is 233-240 in his career.



Sanders season highlights include a game winner against Dallas and a new career long of 57 yards.



Is it time to replace Sanders? I think so. However, if he’s back I won’t be too upset but it’s hard to ignore that he’s a bottom third kicker. Should he be making more than Raheem Mostert?



I’d take a shot on Karty at 198. We haven’t had much luck with those late round picks so he’d give us chance to get a guy who will stick. We’re going to need that money, not just this year but also next year when his salary isn $4.025M. May not sound like much in the context of where the cap is but compared to a guy making near minimum, it’s still substantial.



Just my random thought for tonight.