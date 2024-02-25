How should Miami use their money?

It’s pretty clear Miami will make a handful of moves like cutting players, restructuring deals, and extending players to clear up cap space before free agency begins.



It’s unknown how much cap space Miami will clear up but when you factor in our current situation and window then I’d say it’s pretty safe to assume it’ll be enough money for Miami to be somewhat aggressive.



When I say enough money to be somewhat aggressive, I’m basically saying enough money to resign our own free agents as well as enough money to add a few cheap free agents that could potentially help us next season. Don’t expect Miami to resign their own free agents while also adding a star free agent day 1 of free agency.











I’d personally like to see Miami resign Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel, DeShon Elliott, and Connor Williams.



Then sign Kevin Zeilter, Jadeveon Clowney, Austin Hooper, and Derrick Henry.



Then draft an interior lineman in the 1st round like JPJ and an inside linebacker in the 2nd round.



Idk how much money Miami will realistically have after resigning most of our own free agents but I feel like the free agents I’d want Miami to sign would come fairly cheap.















All that being said, please tell me what you guys think about how I want Miami to approach free agency and let me know what you guys want Miami to do!!!