How should we cut Tua?

I voted pre June 1 cut so we can take our medicine next year instead of spreading it out for two years.
It seems like the right thing to do to me, but just wanted to hear what others might say about the other options just in case there is some upshot to them I haven't considered.
We do want the number 1 pick in the 2027 draft dont we?
Sure you can, they're gonna put you in as WR#2 and starting strong safety. How you feel about playing both sides of the ball?
I feel like Tua would spend his Sunday's getting hit in the face with hospital gloves filled with baby oil in this scenario.I would 100% park him on @eMCee85 couch they can share a bag of chips while watching Ewers. I would deactivate him, but pay him what he is owed and tell him he stays deactivated. If he wants a second chance and a fresh start elsewhere then he has to renegotiate his contract. “It is not us the market has spoken”
Rip it off either way. What is to be gained by rolling Tua out there?Poll says it all. My take is that if we're even slightly sold on Ewers being at least serviceable, let's just rip the bandaid off.
You can. It won't be pretty. Just roster about 25 UDFAs.
You lose the same amount. It's just a matter of when you take the cap hit.I am keeping him, we lose too much next year dumping him.
I offer him the chance to restructure and get a chance elsewhere or stay for a year sweep the locker room and watch games eating chips on the sofa.
We will see where his heart really is, a player or an ex player