How should we cut Tua?

What timeframe/designation for his removal from roster?

  • Pre-June 1st this upcoming league year

    Votes: 6 22.2%

  • Post-June 1st this upcoming league year

    Votes: 15 55.6%

  • Wait until next league year?

    Votes: 3 11.1%

  • Let him live on eMCee85's couch until his contract is up.

    Votes: 3 11.1%
I am keeping him, we lose too much next year dumping him.
I offer him the chance to restructure and get a chance elsewhere or stay for a year sweep the locker room and watch games eating chips on the sofa.
We will see where his heart really is, a player or an ex player
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I voted pre June 1 cut so we can take our medicine next year instead of spreading it out for two years.
It seems like the right thing to do to me, but just wanted to hear what others might say about the other options just in case there is some upshot to them I haven't considered.
 
I would 100% park him on @eMCee85 couch they can share a bag of chips while watching Ewers. I would deactivate him, but pay him what he is owed and tell him he stays deactivated. If he wants a second chance and a fresh start elsewhere then he has to renegotiate his contract. “It is not us the market has spoken”
 
flynryan15 said:
I would 100% park him on @eMCee85 couch they can share a bag of chips while watching Ewers. I would deactivate him, but pay him what he is owed and tell him he stays deactivated. If he wants a second chance and a fresh start elsewhere then he has to renegotiate his contract. “It is not us the market has spoken”
I feel like Tua would spend his Sunday's getting hit in the face with hospital gloves filled with baby oil in this scenario.
 
Duss said:
By telling him to **** off
Jurassic Park Ian Malcom GIF
 
Let's see how many people know anything about cap mechanics. Even a basic sense

I also got pretty interesting pushback about a cancerous player like Tua remaining on the team next season so I'm curious about this poll and the responses.
 
Neptune said:
I am keeping him, we lose too much next year dumping him.
I offer him the chance to restructure and get a chance elsewhere or stay for a year sweep the locker room and watch games eating chips on the sofa.
We will see where his heart really is, a player or an ex player
You lose the same amount. It's just a matter of when you take the cap hit.

Are you intending on signing FAs, and attempting to be competitive next year?

If not what is the point of pushing it down the road?
 
