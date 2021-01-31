How Stafford/Goff Trade will impact Dolphins

Basically says that the deal was about getting Goff’s massive salary off of the rams books as much as anything and that the benefit the Rams got in getting a QB that they liked better than Goff was also about getting his massive contract off of the books and that the Lions now paying Goff as much as they are going to pay him don’t have the incentive to trade up with the Dolphins now to draft yet another QB. Not to say that they won’t take another QB at some point, they just will give Goff a shot at the starting job because of how much he is costing them now.The article also suggests that the contract and the Cap room or cap hit were as much part of the value to the Rams as was the player and that the price of the 2 first round picks was extra incentive for the Lions to take Goff and his contract as they add more draft capital in their rebuild project and that that should be considered when evaluating what someone like Deshaun Watson would be worth. In other words, the price wasn’t just for Stafford, but also for the cap and contract relief which wouldn’t necessarily be part of the calculus in a different trade. Not to Say that the price for Watson wouldn’t be even higher than that for Stafford, but just to say that the price paid for Stafford was also factoring in the contract and cap room.