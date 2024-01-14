 How Successful Was This Season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Successful Was This Season?

It just wasn't. I don't know how to quantify it. All I know is we were the 7th seed last season with Tua injured for a lot of the season. Everyone said if we can just keep Tua healthy we can do great things. Tua started all 18 games.

We made made it to the 6th seed and got beaten worse in the playoffs with Tua than without him. We did not win the division. All of this despite bringing in even more talent.

I would not call that successful at all. The only success was fully discovering Tua is not a guy we can win with at QB and Hard Knocks, along with opposing DCs, exposing McDaniel as a fraud for a HC.
 
I went with a 6/7 on the result (playoffs), but then down graded to 3 due to injuries. I think those might set you back for next year :(
 
I said 6 - it was fun for awhile. The injuries really poured cold water on it for me the last month. The result of the playoff game was exactly what I thought it would be so whatever. Grier still sucks. McDaniel has been figured out. We have the same questions at QB we had w Tannehill. 6 might be too generous.
 
Not very. Outside of the entertaining game against Denver there wasn’t much to hang your hat on.

Hard to script a bigger disappointment.
 
Complete disaster
We need a coach and a staff

Who knows about the QB

The smart honest fans will know next year is a 7-10 or 8-9 year after which the cycle repeats

We are stuck with the QB for another year but there is no reason to keep the coach at all.

This guy is an idiot and has coached this roster into a mountain side two years in a row

News flash...the injuries are a result of too many ****ing plays behind the los.

He's unfathomably stupid.

Nice guy tho.
 
No better than last year. Bounced from the playoffs in an embarrassing loss.
 
