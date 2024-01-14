How Successful Was This Season?

It just wasn't. I don't know how to quantify it. All I know is we were the 7th seed last season with Tua injured for a lot of the season. Everyone said if we can just keep Tua healthy we can do great things. Tua started all 18 games.



We made made it to the 6th seed and got beaten worse in the playoffs with Tua than without him. We did not win the division. All of this despite bringing in even more talent.



I would not call that successful at all. The only success was fully discovering Tua is not a guy we can win with at QB and Hard Knocks, along with opposing DCs, exposing McDaniel as a fraud for a HC.