How The Dolphin’s become a SB contender

Hey fellas.....I have a innovative idea for how the Miami Dolphins can go from a 10-6 team, to a Super Bowl contender. We currently are in a search for an Offensive Coordinator, and we aren’t having much luck. Who is arguably the best OC in the league, and a person who may want a new gig after the SuperBowl? : Eric Bieniemy of the KC Chiefs.

Bieniemy wants to be a Head Coach and he has interviewed with numerous teams without any success. DeShawn Watson has expressed his disappointment that they didn’t interview him for the Texan’s job.

Ok, here is how the Dolphin’s can win this. Dolphin’s GM Chris Grier, Flores and Bieniemy should get together after the Super Bowl. Grier offers the Dolphin’s Head Coaching title to Bieniemy, but tells Bieniemy he really will only be in charge of the offense. Flores will run the Defense, and “give up” the title of Head Coach to Bieniemy. Give Flores a nice bump in pay for giving up the title, and give Bieniemy a big pay bump as well. Flores and Bieniemy can wink at each other and the media over who is in charge. 😉

Final Result:

1. Watson will want to play in Miami.
2. We solve our OC search.
3. The Phins get more love and good pub for their diversity hiring.
4. More players will want to play in Miami.

It’s a win-win. 🐬

Thoughts?
 
Thoughts - won't happen.

Another thought - wouldn't want anyone with an assault against a women charge coaching in Miami tbh.
 
That is never happening. But here is a more likely scenario that also isnt happening. The knock on Bienemy is that people don't know if it is him or Andy Reid who is pulling the strings on those offenses all these years. Is Reid the genius(he is) or is it Bienemy, or both? People dont know for sure. What if Bienemy leaves KC to be OC here in Miami? If he can bring a high powered offense to Miami, and help Tua grow into a playmaking QB like we have seen with Maholmes then he would undoubtedly be offered HC jobs across the league. One can only dream.
 
8E0382F6-FE40-465C-AFD3-FB6444BBEEE1.jpeg
 
