How the dolphins can create more cap space

Here’s how much cap space could be created by restructuring or cutting these three players:



1. Bradley Chubb (OLB/EDGE) – Restructure

• Savings: ~$15.52M

By converting 80% of his base salary into a signing bonus, the Dolphins can save about $15.52M in cap space for 2025.



2. Terron Armstead (LT)

• Restructure Savings: ~$11.20M

• Post-June 1 Cut/Retirement Savings: ~$12.50M



If the Dolphins choose to restructure Armstead’s contract, they can save around $11.20M.

Alternatively, a post-June 1 cut or retirement would save around $12.50M, but it would also create future dead money.



3. Zach Sieler (DT) – Restructure

• Savings: ~$5.20M

By converting a portion of his base salary into a signing bonus, the Dolphins can save about $5.20M.



Total Cap Savings (All Restructures):



$31.92M in cap space for 2025 if all three players are restructured.



If Armstead is cut post-June 1 or retires, the total savings would be $33.22M. ￼



This would give us about $23 million in cap room in 2025 season based on a projected cap of $275 million and a forecast of us being $9 million or so over that cap before any restructures or cuts.



We could restructure Tua and get even more cap space if we need to, and we could trade Tyreek Hill after June 1st to free up even more space. Not advocating for either move, just sayin…



It’s enough money to sign a quality backup QB, and a decent safety, and a guard? Probably as well as have operating capital to sign the draft class/practice squad. Again, you could also get even more money by restructuring Tua, but that would make it more difficult to move on from him in 2026 if that’s what you wanted to maintain flexibility to do.