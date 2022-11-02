How the Dolphins defense shut down the Detroit offense in the 2nd half

I know seemingly every week there's a new fire Boyer thread, but I've gained a lot of respect for him this season. Boyer has made adjustments all season, he's dealt with a decimated secondary, the injury to Ogbah etc.



In fact, if the NFL awarded assistant coach of the year honors, I think Boyer would be in the running.



The Bradley Chubb trade gives Miami a chance against the Bills and the Chiefs. The NFL is a game of seconds and pressure on the quarterback is absolutely huge. Now, Boyer has more possibilities, ways to attack offenses.