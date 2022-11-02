 How the Dolphins defense shut down the Detroit offense in the 2nd half | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How the Dolphins defense shut down the Detroit offense in the 2nd half

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,376
Reaction score
6,681
Age
55
Location
East Petersburg, PA
I have been dying to see an explanation of what they did....Can't wait to watch this, thanks for posting.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
3,003
Reaction score
3,292
Age
46
helps they only had 3 possessions in second half and one drive they kept getting penalities.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,390
Reaction score
19,716
I know seemingly every week there's a new fire Boyer thread, but I've gained a lot of respect for him this season. Boyer has made adjustments all season, he's dealt with a decimated secondary, the injury to Ogbah etc.

In fact, if the NFL awarded assistant coach of the year honors, I think Boyer would be in the running.

The Bradley Chubb trade gives Miami a chance against the Bills and the Chiefs. The NFL is a game of seconds and pressure on the quarterback is absolutely huge. Now, Boyer has more possibilities, ways to attack offenses.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
33,553
Reaction score
48,216
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
They better flex that game to Prime Time if this trend continues because it's potentially the best AFC East matchup in years.
 
