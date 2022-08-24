 How the Dolphins scheme may benefit from signing OLB / DE Trey Flowers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How the Dolphins scheme may benefit from signing OLB / DE Trey Flowers

How Trey Flowers Could Help the Miami Dolphins

The former New England Patriots and Detroit Lions edge defender reportedly worked out for the Dolphins
Flowers' main selling point to the Dolphins likely is how much he already understands about their scheme from his time with the Patriots and Lions. It’s also important to note that Flowers overlapped with Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer in New England from 2015-18.
 
Crazy he wasn't able to make it in Detroit when the Big Boy with the pencil in his ear from the Patriots was their coach?

I assumed Detriot ran a variation of Patriots D.

I assume he has a preexisting relationship with Boyer from the Patriots too.
 
I fear this may mean Van Ginkle is injured. I would much rather have him than Flowers.
 
I'd like to see Gink move around more with a Flowers signing. Inside LB, Outside, etc. I think he's such a play maker coming in various places, doing special teams, etc.
 
