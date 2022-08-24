How the Dolphins scheme may benefit from signing OLB / DE Trey Flowers

DOLFANMIKE
How Trey Flowers Could Help the Miami Dolphins
The former New England Patriots and Detroit Lions edge defender reportedly worked out for the Dolphins
www.si.com
Flowers' main selling point to the Dolphins likely is how much he already understands about their scheme from his time with the Patriots and Lions. It’s also important to note that Flowers overlapped with Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer in New England from 2015-18.