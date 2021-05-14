 How the Watson situation turned out to be the perfect scenario for Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How the Watson situation turned out to be the perfect scenario for Miami

bdizzle00

Please don't shred me for this opinion, but It's looking more and more like Watson will be settling with all of his accusers. It's probable that he will get a 6-10 game suspension from the NFL to deal with his issues, then get traded. This creates a situation where Tua gets another 6-10 games to prove himself, and if he is a bust, which I hope he is not, Watson will be available via trade, most likely at a price much cheaper than prior to his scandal. I could see Miami, Philly, and Denver as the favorites to trade for him (if Tua is a bust and Denver doesn't land Rodgers).

In my opinion, this worked out to be the perfect situation for us.
 
EverybodysDointhePhish

Good point about the suspension giving extra time to evaluate tua. It definitely benefits the dolphins to have the luxury of a wait and see approach to this.

The other thing that would have happened in this scenario where tua isn’t good though (and also hoping for the opposite) is that he would have much less trade value, and he was part of why trading with Miami could have been appealing to the Texans.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Gentlemen keep the discussion about our team please

If it gets to be about the Watson situation it will be moved to the General NFL forum

Thanks
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Not going to shred you...


1621006789726.png
yeah I think the Watson boat has sailed for Miami, but I get what you're saying.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

To your point, I think SF would have aggressively pursued Watson if not for the information that came out.

Put it this way, the 49ers gave Miami three #1 picks for a potential franchise quarterback. I think a similar deal could have landed Watson for SF.

So, in that sense, the Watson situation also worked out for the Dolphins.
 
bdizzle00

Dolphinator530 said:
So a player is a bust in 15-19 games now?
I think it depends on just how bad a player looks. A player could look just ok and not necessarily a "bust", or they could look outright terrible, which I certainly don't predict for Tua.

I think 15-19 games is a pretty good sample size for a coach to get a pretty good idea of what he has. How many games would you think is reasonable?
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

TrogdorTheBurninator said:
I dunno, seems like they're more interested in getting a predator off the street.
You gotta trust me on this one. It's a business, not a public service this guy is running.

Now if this was the DA's office that's a different story. But this guy is a Plaintiff PI Attorney. It's about the money.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Dolphinator530 said:
So a player is a bust in 15-19 games now?
It doesn't take that many games to see if a player has NFL talent. An absolute bust will be absolutely apparent in that time.

This isn't the old school NFL, rules benefit the offense so much that you should be able to hit the ground running after a minimum of 8 games if the team around you isn't trash.

Not to say you'll reach full potential in 8 games.
 
