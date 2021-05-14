How the Watson situation turned out to be the perfect scenario for Miami

Please don't shred me for this opinion, but It's looking more and more like Watson will be settling with all of his accusers. It's probable that he will get a 6-10 game suspension from the NFL to deal with his issues, then get traded. This creates a situation where Tua gets another 6-10 games to prove himself, and if he is a bust, which I hope he is not, Watson will be available via trade, most likely at a price much cheaper than prior to his scandal. I could see Miami, Philly, and Denver as the favorites to trade for him (if Tua is a bust and Denver doesn't land Rodgers).
In my opinion, this worked out to be the perfect situation for us.
