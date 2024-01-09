 How they Compare | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How they Compare

BahamaFinFan78 said:
Season stats mean nothing now. This team, especially the offense, is nothing like the first half team.
True. But the offense has a chance to be relatively healthy. I expect both Mostert and Waddle will play, which could be huge.

Having Hunt back for the second consecutive week should help too.

With all the injuries on defense, the offense needs to step up and deliver.
 
I know most of you don't believe this but we should beat KC and I think we will. We gotta pound the run and take shots when available. KC is no where near the same team from years past. I feel pretty confident playing them.
 
phinschamp45 said:
Thanks. Question is can we run the football in the snow?

I have flashbacks of Keith Byars looking like a bowling ball running all over Dallas way back in the goodol days.
Heavy run game would be my strategy. I'd also go mostly with a short passing game. Keep the chains moving and Mahomes off the field.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Thought this was interesting.

Thanks for the post. I had both Miami and KC defenses in my fantasy and at the beginning KC D was getting me the points, but they fell off and Miami started to earn the better points. So in my opinion we have had a better second half defensively than KC. Maholmes isnt a dumb ass thug, he wont take the chances Allen would to extend the play! Go Phins D!
 
DolphinDD23 said:
I know most of you don't believe this but we should beat KC and I think we will. We gotta pound the run and take shots when available. KC is no where near the same team from years past. I feel pretty confident playing them.
I agree , sure i would have loved to win the division but i think we have a better chance at the Chiefs then playing the Jills twice .
 
