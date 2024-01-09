How they Compare

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Thought this was interesting.
True. But the offense has a chance to be relatively healthy. I expect both Mostert and Waddle will play, which could be huge.Season stats mean nothing now. This team, especially the offense, is nothing like the first half team.
Heavy run game would be my strategy. I'd also go mostly with a short passing game. Keep the chains moving and Mahomes off the field.Thanks. Question is can we run the football in the snow?
I have flashbacks of Keith Byars looking like a bowling ball running all over Dallas way back in the goodol days.
Thought this was interesting.
He might be the key to this game. Mostert has come up big in the postseason before.Mostert had a good game in the snow
I agree , sure i would have loved to win the division but i think we have a better chance at the Chiefs then playing the Jills twice .I know most of you don't believe this but we should beat KC and I think we will. We gotta pound the run and take shots when available. KC is no where near the same team from years past. I feel pretty confident playing them.
Glad to see your optimistic viewI know most of you don't believe this but we should beat KC and I think we will. We gotta pound the run and take shots when available. KC is no where near the same team from years past. I feel pretty confident playing them.
I don't believe that at allI agree , sure i would have loved to win the division but i think we have a better chance at the Chiefs then playing the Jills twice .