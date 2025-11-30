 How to Exploit The Saints... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How to Exploit The Saints...

How to Exploit The Saints:

Blitz Shough relentlessly while mixing run looks to keep the light box honest. Avoid relying on the Saints' secondary by using quick slants to Kamara but forcing OL penalties in the trenches.

Stack against the run to neutralize Kamara (career-high 950 yards last year, but inefficient TDs), then drop into zones to bait Shough's turnovers. Their 9/25 4th-down conversions against show weakness in two-point situations.

Your thoughts...?
 
Run, they are horrible defending the run. We should be able to just eat the clock and pound the ball all day. I would also like to see more of Dulcich in the passing game and redzone.
 
Get on top early. It makes defense so much easier.

If it becomes a comedy of errors, a battle of 3 and outs, we could easily come up short.

As @McGaniel said, methodical, time eating drives.
 
Isn't Kamara out?
 
I think getting ahead early will be a big deal. It forces the young, inexperienced QB to play 'catch up', something they are not good at. Then you can "run" the 'Aints out of the stadium with our running game.
 
