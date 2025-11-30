Charlie Rivers
How to Exploit The Saints:
Blitz Shough relentlessly while mixing run looks to keep the light box honest. Avoid relying on the Saints' secondary by using quick slants to Kamara but forcing OL penalties in the trenches.
Stack against the run to neutralize Kamara (career-high 950 yards last year, but inefficient TDs), then drop into zones to bait Shough's turnovers. Their 9/25 4th-down conversions against show weakness in two-point situations.
Your thoughts...?
