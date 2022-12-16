 *** How to fix site issues when using Chrome *** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** How to fix site issues when using Chrome ***

Google Chrome has added an Ad Blocker by default which is causing FinHeaven to freeze up when using Chrome without a club membership.

To get things working smoothly again:
  1. Go to Site Settings (by clicking on the lock next to the URL or from the Preference settings)
  2. Then scroll down to Ads and change it to Allow
That should solve any issues with the site freezing or preventing you from posting.

Screenshot 2022-12-16 at 11.58.37 AM.png


Screenshot 2022-12-16 at 11.58.50 AM.png
 
