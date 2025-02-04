How to fix soft.

Jssanto
Club Member
If we accept that we are not a physical smash mouth team, how do we fix that? McDaniel seems a less aggressive type personality guy. If he were to become strict/gruff/etc I am not sure it would be believed.
Could an assistant coach take that role. If DC than how about the offense, and vice versa?
So it seems to me the only way is by players. So maybe our free agents and draft thoughts should be to look for players that have Mike Ditka or Richie Incognito in them?
What else do we do? How do you change a culture? And I guess I am assuming critics are correct and the softer culture needs to be changed.
Could an assistant coach take that role. If DC than how about the offense, and vice versa?
So it seems to me the only way is by players. So maybe our free agents and draft thoughts should be to look for players that have Mike Ditka or Richie Incognito in them?
What else do we do? How do you change a culture? And I guess I am assuming critics are correct and the softer culture needs to be changed.