How to fix soft.

It will not be fixed until a new regime comes in here and fixes it. Expecting this regime which has already established this type of environment to fix it is asinine.



But first of all it starts with holding ALL players accountable to their actions. Regardless of super star status. Laying out a standard, and not letting anyone cross that line without repercussions.



Then it's followed by actually practicing. With no nonsense practice. No more ****ing veteran rest days. That's ****ing stupid.



In HS, we used to have what we called, hell week. It was the first two weeks of practice in the year where all the coaches would do is smoke the **** out of us followed by fundamental tackling and ended with more smoking the **** out of us.



Practices should be followed by some smoking sessions, suicides, sprints, hills, something to get these clowns in shape. (Our star receivers are in for a play and out the very next catching wind) that's stupid.



That's where it should start. But this coach won't do that cuz he's a bitch