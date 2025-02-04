 How to fix soft. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How to fix soft.

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
4,668
Reaction score
5,548
If we accept that we are not a physical smash mouth team, how do we fix that? McDaniel seems a less aggressive type personality guy. If he were to become strict/gruff/etc I am not sure it would be believed.
Could an assistant coach take that role. If DC than how about the offense, and vice versa?
So it seems to me the only way is by players. So maybe our free agents and draft thoughts should be to look for players that have Mike Ditka or Richie Incognito in them?
What else do we do? How do you change a culture? And I guess I am assuming critics are correct and the softer culture needs to be changed.
 
It starts with the HC, the culture he wants to create, and the players he selects. Sure a GM may or may not have say in personnel decisions based on the organizational structure but usually like here they get the players that fit the HC and his system.
 
It starts with the owner, who has decided that our soft management personnel is ok. Look how Washington evolved after they got a new owner who actually knows what’s needed to fix a team.
 
It will not be fixed until a new regime comes in here and fixes it. Expecting this regime which has already established this type of environment to fix it is asinine.

But first of all it starts with holding ALL players accountable to their actions. Regardless of super star status. Laying out a standard, and not letting anyone cross that line without repercussions.

Then it's followed by actually practicing. With no nonsense practice. No more ****ing veteran rest days. That's ****ing stupid.

In HS, we used to have what we called, hell week. It was the first two weeks of practice in the year where all the coaches would do is smoke the **** out of us followed by fundamental tackling and ended with more smoking the **** out of us.

Practices should be followed by some smoking sessions, suicides, sprints, hills, something to get these clowns in shape. (Our star receivers are in for a play and out the very next catching wind) that's stupid.

That's where it should start. But this coach won't do that cuz he's a bitch
 
hot girl GIF
big tits GIF
200.gif

If this doesn’t work I think you might need the little blue pill.
 
Not sure you can just turn it passive players into smash mouth players, but you have to have a commitment from the whole organization top down to hire coaches and get players who have it in them.

Sadly the NFL is full of ME players now and not team players. Also since bullygate and the beat down Ross got I don’t think he is willing to adopt that mentality and our head coach isn’t the person to implement that. Players already have an opinion of him.
 
I think it's kind of nonsense. You just need better players.

Dolphins went from one of the better run blocking teams in 2023 to one of the worst in 2024.

So they went soft? No. They just lacked talent at key positions. There's no coach or scheme that can fix it.
 
Dorfdad said:
Not sure you can just turn it passive players into smash mouth players, but you have to have a commitment from the whole organization top down to hire coaches and get players who have it in them.

Sadly the NFL is full of ME players now and not team players. Also since bullygate and the beat down Ross got I don’t think he is willing to adopt that mentality and our head coach isn’t the person to implement that. Players already have an opinion of him.
Click to expand...

Who are the passive players you want to replace?
 
The Ghost said:
Who would you guys say is soft, on the team?
Click to expand...
Unfortunately it is McDaniel.

He is the guy who ran such a loose ship in terms of letting guys get away with being late and not being as professional as they should be.

I don't know if he can morph into more of a hard ass, but I doubt it.

I fear he is an OC not a HC in terms of leadership.
 
Sticky Gloves said:
I think it's kind of nonsense. You just need better players.

Dolphins went from one of the better run blocking teams in 2023 to one of the worst in 2024.

So they went soft? No. They just lacked talent at key positions. There's no coach or scheme that can fix it.
Click to expand...

But that’s not a fun narrative!
 
The Ghost said:
Who would you guys say is soft, on the team?
Click to expand...
The soft perception likely comes from the inability to just smash people in the run game.

Even if Rob Jones, Liam Eichenberg, Isaiah Wynn and our backs aren't "soft," the fact that they are almost always overmatched when it counts gives people license to throw the word around.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom