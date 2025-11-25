How to Fix the Running Game - by Zonk

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Club Member
- Sep 6, 2019
- 24,565
- 127,392
- you tell me and we will both know
Forget the first 5 seconds, would love him in his prime on the team nowdays.
Achane could be Mercury Morris.
"My role is to make the power running game work. A lot of plays I run are momentum plays. They are not designed for long gains. If you make four or five yards, everyone is happy. It’s not a spectacular strategy, but I’ve lived and breathed it, and I know it works.”
