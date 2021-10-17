 How to ruin a young QB… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How to ruin a young QB…

Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Draft him when he’s coming off a potentially career ending hip surgery. Say one week that if you were his father you wouldn’t let him play because he’s not ready. Two weeks later, throw him in the fire. Don’t tailor make the game plan for him. Yank him at the first sign of adversity and go back to the veteran who is loved in the locker room. Start him and pull him throughout the season. Then put him behind a **** offensive line that can’t keep him upright and might get him killed. Also, develop some weird play calling system where you’ve got two offensive coordinators and a QB coach all dialing up calls, because, you know, whose ever heard the phrase: too many cooks in the kitchen. Oh, meanwhile, have rumors leak that you’re considering trading for an alleged sexual predator because you don’t believe in him.

The most important position in football is the QB. Miami pushed all their chips into the center of the table when they drafted Tua. Love him or hate him, think he’s a diamond in the rough or a bust, it doesn’t matter. The fact of the matter is that Flo couldn’t have done a worse job nurturing his young QB if he tried. It's like he's trying to ruin him.

He deserves to be fired for this alone – but also, so much more.
 
FinFaninSeattle

Meh, he’s a shrimp with a weak arm who can’t process information. He was already ruined when drafted. If you need perfection around a QB in order for them to succeed, then they aren’t a franchise QB. Lawrence is tiers above Tua. Guy was down half his starting line which was terrible to begin with and he made the plays to win
 
Michael Scott

FinFaninSeattle said:
Meh, he’s a shrimp with a weak arm who can’t process information. He was already ruined when drafted. If you need perfection around a QB in order for them to succeed, then they aren’t a franchise QB. Lawrence is tiers above Tua. Guy was down half his starting line which was terrible to begin with and he made the plays to win
Did you watch any of the other 5 games Lawrence started this season?

Asking for a friend.
 
Marino2.0

FinFaninSeattle said:
Meh, he’s a shrimp with a weak arm who can’t process information. He was already ruined when drafted. If you need perfection around a QB in order for them to succeed, then they aren’t a franchise QB. Lawrence is tiers above Tua. Guy was down half his starting line which was terrible to begin with and he made the plays to win
This is an acutely terrible post.
 
Lilseb561

Lilseb561

They've done everything they've can to make sure he fails. I'm not a Tua stan, but this guy is going to be a stud for another franchise. This coaching staff is going to destroy his career if they don't fire them.
 
Schleprock

FinFaninSeattle said:
Meh, he’s a shrimp with a weak arm who can’t process information. He was already ruined when drafted. If you need perfection around a QB in order for them to succeed, then they aren’t a franchise QB. Lawrence is tiers above Tua. Guy was down half his starting line which was terrible to begin with and he made the plays to win
Lawrence has shown me absolutely nothing even close to what Herbert even has.
 
Tua or Death

FinFaninSeattle said:
Meh, he’s a shrimp with a weak arm who can’t process information. He was already ruined when drafted. If you need perfection around a QB in order for them to succeed, then they aren’t a franchise QB. Lawrence is tiers above Tua. Guy was down half his starting line which was terrible to begin with and he made the plays to win
lol

You couldn't have missed the point more if you tried. Whether or not Tua is the guy is irrelevant. Whether or not he can be a top-10 NFL QB somewhere else is irrelevant. Whether or not he's a bust and a "shrimp with a weak arm who can't process information" is irrelevant.

The point is that Flo and company have royally f*cked up his development. Every time they should have turned right, they turned left. And that's because they have no clue what they're doing and Flo is in WAY above his head.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

Andyman said:
The failure to give him a competent offensive line and one legitimate NFL running back is unforgivable. That’s the support he needed.
We had no balance today on offense and for the most part throughout Flores's tenure here.

Jax secondary is absolutely atrocious and Tua did what he was supposed to do, but we're going to have a lot of more games like Indy in Buffalo if Tua has to throw that many times to win games.
 
