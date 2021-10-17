How to ruin a young QB…

Draft him when he’s coming off a potentially career ending hip surgery. Say one week that if you were his father you wouldn’t let him play because he’s not ready. Two weeks later, throw him in the fire. Don’t tailor make the game plan for him. Yank him at the first sign of adversity and go back to the veteran who is loved in the locker room. Start him and pull him throughout the season. Then put him behind a **** offensive line that can’t keep him upright and might get him killed. Also, develop some weird play calling system where you’ve got two offensive coordinators and a QB coach all dialing up calls, because, you know, whose ever heard the phrase: too many cooks in the kitchen. Oh, meanwhile, have rumors leak that you’re considering trading for an alleged sexual predator because you don’t believe in him.



The most important position in football is the QB. Miami pushed all their chips into the center of the table when they drafted Tua. Love him or hate him, think he’s a diamond in the rough or a bust, it doesn’t matter. The fact of the matter is that Flo couldn’t have done a worse job nurturing his young QB if he tried. It's like he's trying to ruin him.



He deserves to be fired for this alone – but also, so much more.