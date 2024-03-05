 How to use your draft picks: Draft theory | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How to use your draft picks: Draft theory

Feverdream

Feverdream

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
14,631
Reaction score
36,068
I believe that a lot of fans have unrealistic expectations about the draft, and how (and why) GMs use their draft picks... stay with me, and I'll try to convince you.

Let's start with a few premises.
1) A good % of first and second round picks bust. They always have; they always will. Even the Hall of Fame GMs miss on at least half of their picks.
2) Many great players needed a year or two (or three) to hit their stride. There are a lot of Hall of Fame players who barely played as rookies. Heck, some of them stunk.
So...
3) Expecting that our picks will play immediately... and be successful... is well, like believing in magic or a flat Earth. This has nothing to do with Grier... it's just the reality of the NFL.

That brings me to the following observations:
1) Fans who say, we lost this star player, so that means we have to draft his same position to keep pace with what we had... well, that's poorly thought out, as well as wildly optimistic.
2) Positional value is king in the NFL. Some positions are waaaaay cheaper than others. Go to a site like overthecap.com and look at their lists of the top-paid players at each position.
Scan down to the players listed 20-40. That is what an average FA player from that position will typically receive when they sign a 1-2 year contract. These are the band-aid players; players good enough to start for you when you are in need... guys who'll save you the aggravation of drafting a rookie. These guys, unlike rookies, are KNOWN commodities; they are what their playing position is actually worth.

So, on to what you should be considering with your draft picks.
1) Since we've identified what a position is worth; we are clearly trying to maximize value... right? If there are 20 Free Agent Safetys with starting experience... and they only cost 2-4m per year. Why would you draft one with an early pick? It's only gonna pay off if that player ends up as a Hall of Fame caliber player, and in the salary cap era, maybe not even then.
So...
2) The smart play is in drafting players from EXPENSIVE positions (again, go to the OTC site and see which ones qualify). Yes, need is part of the equation, but you have to draft players that you'll be willing to eventually pay. Drafting a player that you will just let walk away in 4 years is well... stupid (and why I led the resistance to drafting Najee Harris).
And finally...
3) You've got to consider WHEN your existing players are going to fall off your roster before you draft potential stars at expensive positions. Next year, we KNOW that Armstead is gone. Last year, we KNEW we'd be cutting Hoard this year.
So you get out ahead of your losses. We took Cam Smith in the 2nd, and while we are unsure of whether this will work, it was the right play. Replace the expensive player a year early... SCHEDULE X's departure.
Unexpected losses... you fill those with league average FAs. That's how we got Connor Williams... and Elliot.

Yes, I've gone through a lot of words to tell you WHY Tackle is first on our list of needs. It's a year early for a WR. We have Smith at CB and need to give him a year. Tua... we are resigning. Chubb and Phillips... might not be ready right away, but they are keepers.

The expensive position where we have a scheduled NEED is at LT. Yes, we need a Guard and a Center immediately... but go back to OTC and look at the price for average players.
...and yes, we have immediate needs at several positions, but again... go back to the basic premises... at least half of the rookies will NOT fill these needs. 80 years of NFL history will show this.

As always... your milage may differ.
 
Last edited:
Feverdream said:
I believe that a lot of fans have unrealistic expectations about the draft, and how (and why) GMs use their draft picks... stay with me, and I'll try to convince you.

Let's start with a few premises.
1) A good % of first and second round picks bust. They always have; they always will. Even the Hall of Fame GMs miss on at least half of their picks.
2) Many great players needed a year or two (or three) to hit their stride. There are a lot of Hall of Fame players who barely played as rookies. Heck, some of them stunk.
So...
3) Expecting that our picks will play immediately... and be successful... is well, like believing in magic or a flat Earth. This has nothing to do with Grier... it's just the reality of the NFL.

That brings me to the following observations:
1) Fans who say, we lost this star player, so that means we have to draft his same position to keep pace with what we had... well, that's poorly thought out, as well as wildly optimistic.
2) Positional value is king in the NFL. Some positions are waaaaay cheaper than others. Go to a site like overthecap.com and look at their lists of the top-paid players at each position.
Scan down to the players listed 20-40. That is what an average FA player from that position will typically receive when they sign a 1-2 year contract. These are the band-aid players; players good enough to start for you when you are in need... guys who'll save you the aggravation of drafting a rookie. These guys, unlike rookies, are KNOWN commodities; they are what their playing position is actually worth.

So, on to what you should be considering with your draft picks.
1) Since we've identified what a position is worth; we are clearly trying to maximize value... right? If there are 20 Free Agent Safetys with starting experience... and they only cost 2-4m per year. Why would you draft one with an early pick? It's only gonna pay off if that player ends up as a Hall of Fame caliber player, and in the salary cap era, maybe not even then.
So...
2) The smart play is in drafting players from EXPENSIVE positions (again, go to the OTC site and see which ones qualify). Yes, need is part of the equation, but you have to draft players that you'll be willing to eventually pay. Drafting a player that you will just let walk away in 4 years is well... stupid (and why I led the resistance to drafting Najee Harris).
And finally...
3) You've got to consider WHEN your existing players are going to fall off your roster before you draft potential stars at expensive positions. Next year, we KNOW that Armstead is gone. Last year, we KNEW we'd be cutting Hoard this year.
So you get out ahead of your losses. We took Cam Smith in the 2nd, and while we are unsure of whether this will work, it was the right play. Replace the expensive player a year early... SCHEDULE X's departure.
Unexpected losses... you fill those with league average FAs. That's how we got Connor Williams... and Elliot.

Yes, I've gone through a lot of words to tell you WHY Tackle is first on our list of needs. It's a year early for a WR. We have Smith at CB and need to give him a year. Tua... we are resigning. Chubb and Phillips... might not be ready right away, but they are keepers.

The expensive position where we have a scheduled NEED is at LT. Yes, we need a Guard and a Center immediately... but go back to OTC and look at the price for average players.
...and yes, we have immediate needs at several positions, but again... go back to the basic premises... at least half of the rookies will NOT fill these needs. 80 years of NFL history will show this.

As always... your milage may differ.
Click to expand...
Great post and hopefully helps some fans not jump overboard when we draft a tackle first round....while a centre or DT star drops
 
Feverdream said:
I believe that a lot of fans have unrealistic expectations about the draft, and how (and why) GMs use their draft picks... stay with me, and I'll try to convince you.

Let's start with a few premises.
1) A good % of first and second round picks bust. They always have; they always will. Even the Hall of Fame GMs miss on at least half of their picks.
2) Many great players needed a year or two (or three) to hit their stride. There are a lot of Hall of Fame players who barely played as rookies. Heck, some of them stunk.
So...
3) Expecting that our picks will play immediately... and be successful... is well, like believing in magic or a flat Earth. This has nothing to do with Grier... it's just the reality of the NFL.

That brings me to the following observations:
1) Fans who say, we lost this star player, so that means we have to draft his same position to keep pace with what we had... well, that's poorly thought out, as well as wildly optimistic.
2) Positional value is king in the NFL. Some positions are waaaaay cheaper than others. Go to a site like overthecap.com and look at their lists of the top-paid players at each position.
Scan down to the players listed 20-40. That is what an average FA player from that position will typically receive when they sign a 1-2 year contract. These are the band-aid players; players good enough to start for you when you are in need... guys who'll save you the aggravation of drafting a rookie. These guys, unlike rookies, are KNOWN commodities; they are what their playing position is actually worth.

So, on to what you should be considering with your draft picks.
1) Since we've identified what a position is worth; we are clearly trying to maximize value... right? If there are 20 Free Agent Safetys with starting experience... and they only cost 2-4m per year. Why would you draft one with an early pick? It's only gonna pay off if that player ends up as a Hall of Fame caliber player, and in the salary cap era, maybe not even then.
So...
2) The smart play is in drafting players from EXPENSIVE positions (again, go to the OTC site and see which ones qualify). Yes, need is part of the equation, but you have to draft players that you'll be willing to eventually pay. Drafting a player that you will just let walk away in 4 years is well... stupid (and why I led the resistance to drafting Najee Harris).
And finally...
3) You've got to consider WHEN your existing players are going to fall off your roster before you draft potential stars at expensive positions. Next year, we KNOW that Armstead is gone. Last year, we KNEW we'd be cutting Hoard this year.
So you get out ahead of your losses. We took Cam Smith in the 2nd, and while we are unsure of whether this will work, it was the right play. Replace the expensive player a year early... SCHEDULE X's departure.
Unexpected losses... you fill those with league average FAs. That's how we got Connor Williams... and Elliot.

Yes, I've gone through a lot of words to tell you WHY Tackle is first on our list of needs. It's a year early for a WR. We have Smith at CB and need to give him a year. Tua... we are resigning. Chubb and Phillips... might not be ready right away, but they are keepers.

The expensive position where we have a scheduled NEED is at LT. Yes, we need a Guard and a Center immediately... but go back to OTC and look at the price for average players.
...and yes, we have immediate needs at several positions, but again... go back to the basic premises... at least half of the rookies will NOT fill these needs. 80 years of NFL history will show this.

As always... your milage may differ.
Click to expand...
agree with a lot of what you have here as usual......now the reality.......grier continues to try to save his job and hence the bandaid moves so often by him. An OT might be the best player on the board at 21 but I highly doubt we'll draft one.......keep in mind with Tua, the RT is what the LT is to other teams and we extended Jackson.......center has become just as important as OT if not even more and with Williams hitting free agency we don’t have a real center....I normally don’t want to draft IOL with our top pick but in this draft it could be the way to go. Most people like JPJ including me but I also like Barton and he can play T/G and center.

Hard to tell what this team will do but almost nothing will shock me from this team.
 
You build a team through the draft and your supplement via free agency PERIOD for any long term success! Drafted players are a lot less expensive for multiple years. High priced free agents should be used to make the team a super bowl caliber team, not barely making the playoffs just to lose against the better teams in the league, just like we did in the regular season.

The last 2 years we have had the fewest draft pics, and are limited again this year. We are one of the teams with the least amount of cap space as well. That is a horrible mix for a team that has 29 pending free agents. Our drafting has been pretty horrible with Grier. We have a few players to show for it. Holland, Waddle, Tua, Hunt, Phillips, and Achane (AVG is an okay back up) are the players I would consider decent picks over the last 4 years. That is HORRIBLE!!!!!!!

The OL's best players are high priced FA's in Williams (now a FA) and Armstead (oft injured). Hunt who is slightly above average is either gone or will cost all pro money for a slightly above average player. I don't think people here have an unrealistic expectation of the draft. We have an expectation to have draft picks who are not gone in 2 years, to have significant and meaningful contributions from the draft picks, and not trading them away for over priced, often injured FA who are not putting us into a situation where we can compete for a super bowl. IMHO Grier needs to go yesterday!
 
Danny said:
agree with a lot of what you have here as usual......now the reality.......grier continues to try to save his job and hence the bandaid moves so often by him. An OT might be the best player on the board at 21 but I highly doubt we'll draft one.......keep in mind with Tua, the RT is what the LT is to other teams and we extended Jackson.......center has become just as important as OT if not even more and with Williams hitting free agency we don’t have a real center....I normally don’t want to draft IOL with our top pick but in this draft it could be the way to go. Most people like JPJ including me but I also like Barton and he can play T/G and center.

Hard to tell what this team will do but almost nothing will shock me from this team.
Click to expand...
While I love those two players... the problem that presents itself is that they would HAVE to start if we draft them.
It isn't a deal-breaker, but it might not be ideal since Centers make less than Tackles.
If we don't go Tackle... Center probably makes the next amount of sense.
I'd say... watch FA and see if we bring in a Center.
 
Feverdream said:
While I love those two players... the problem that presents itself is that they would HAVE to start if we draft them.
It isn't a deal-breaker, but it might not be ideal since Centers make less than Tackles.
If we don't go Tackle... Center probably makes the next amount of sense.
I'd say... watch FA and see if we bring in a Center.
Click to expand...
oh yeah, have to see what we do with free agency first
 
Danny said:
agree with a lot of what you have here as usual......now the reality.......grier continues to try to save his job and hence the bandaid moves so often by him. An OT might be the best player on the board at 21 but I highly doubt we'll draft one.......keep in mind with Tua, the RT is what the LT is to other teams and we extended Jackson.......center has become just as important as OT if not even more and with Williams hitting free agency we don’t have a real center....I normally don’t want to draft IOL with our top pick but in this draft it could be the way to go. Most people like JPJ including me but I also like Barton and he can play T/G and center.

Hard to tell what this team will do but almost nothing will shock me from this team.
Click to expand...
Well, if the position you want to draft doesn’t match the value of where you are selecting in the first round, that’s when you should be looking to trade down to make the value matchup better. For example, tackle is a premier position compared to a guard or center, so if you don’t plan on taking a tackle and you are planning to take one of those non-premier positions, it’s smart to move down to better matchup the position you are selecting to where you are selecting them in the draft and add some draft capital. In other words, you would rather be selecting a guard or center at pick 28 or lower and adding some draft capital after a trade down, then selecting that same position at pick 21. If you stay at 21, maybe it makes more sense to take a more valued position.
 
Feverdream said:
I believe that a lot of fans have unrealistic expectations about the draft, and how (and why) GMs use their draft picks... stay with me, and I'll try to convince you.

Let's start with a few premises.
1) A good % of first and second round picks bust. They always have; they always will. Even the Hall of Fame GMs miss on at least half of their picks.
2) Many great players needed a year or two (or three) to hit their stride. There are a lot of Hall of Fame players who barely played as rookies. Heck, some of them stunk.
So...
3) Expecting that our picks will play immediately... and be successful... is well, like believing in magic or a flat Earth. This has nothing to do with Grier... it's just the reality of the NFL.

That brings me to the following observations:
1) Fans who say, we lost this star player, so that means we have to draft his same position to keep pace with what we had... well, that's poorly thought out, as well as wildly optimistic.
2) Positional value is king in the NFL. Some positions are waaaaay cheaper than others. Go to a site like overthecap.com and look at their lists of the top-paid players at each position.
Scan down to the players listed 20-40. That is what an average FA player from that position will typically receive when they sign a 1-2 year contract. These are the band-aid players; players good enough to start for you when you are in need... guys who'll save you the aggravation of drafting a rookie. These guys, unlike rookies, are KNOWN commodities; they are what their playing position is actually worth.

So, on to what you should be considering with your draft picks.
1) Since we've identified what a position is worth; we are clearly trying to maximize value... right? If there are 20 Free Agent Safetys with starting experience... and they only cost 2-4m per year. Why would you draft one with an early pick? It's only gonna pay off if that player ends up as a Hall of Fame caliber player, and in the salary cap era, maybe not even then.
So...
2) The smart play is in drafting players from EXPENSIVE positions (again, go to the OTC site and see which ones qualify). Yes, need is part of the equation, but you have to draft players that you'll be willing to eventually pay. Drafting a player that you will just let walk away in 4 years is well... stupid (and why I led the resistance to drafting Najee Harris).
And finally...
3) You've got to consider WHEN your existing players are going to fall off your roster before you draft potential stars at expensive positions. Next year, we KNOW that Armstead is gone. Last year, we KNEW we'd be cutting Hoard this year.
So you get out ahead of your losses. We took Cam Smith in the 2nd, and while we are unsure of whether this will work, it was the right play. Replace the expensive player a year early... SCHEDULE X's departure.
Unexpected losses... you fill those with league average FAs. That's how we got Connor Williams... and Elliot.

Yes, I've gone through a lot of words to tell you WHY Tackle is first on our list of needs. It's a year early for a WR. We have Smith at CB and need to give him a year. Tua... we are resigning. Chubb and Phillips... might not be ready right away, but they are keepers.

The expensive position where we have a scheduled NEED is at LT. Yes, we need a Guard and a Center immediately... but go back to OTC and look at the price for average players.
...and yes, we have immediate needs at several positions, but again... go back to the basic premises... at least half of the rookies will NOT fill these needs. 80 years of NFL history will show this.

As always... your milage may differ.
Click to expand...
Theory is sound, and typical and mirrors the Dolphins own philosophy, however, as they say no battle plan ever survives contact with the enemy. I could see a LT or WR with the 1st rounder. Center is also possible though, it certainly would be if I was picking. When the chiefs picked Creed Humphrey, that was so freaking obvious what he was going to turn into. JPJ could be a player like that, he excites me. We need someone who can open holes vs Baltimore’s freaking nose tackle in January and December. I hope they consider it, but they will likely draft one of the tackles depending upon availability…
 
rickd13 said:
Well, if the position you want to draft doesn’t match the value of where you are selecting in the first round, that’s when you should be looking to trade down to make the value matchup better. For example, tackle if a premier position compared to a guard or center, so if you don’t plan on taking a tackle and you are planning to take one of those non-premier positions, it’s smart to move down to better matchup the position you are selecting to where you are selecting them in the draft and add some draft capital. In other words, you would rather be selecting a guard or center at pick 28 or lower and adding some draft capital after a trade down, then selecting that same position at pick 21. If you stay at 21, maybe it makes more sense to take a more valued position.
Click to expand...
I totally agree with trading back, specially this year with our lack of picks once again and all the needs we have
 
there's one more thing to consider....do you want to draft the 6th OT off the board or the top center?.....taking a T just to take a T might not be the best way to go.....I will say this tho, if you're drafting an OT then he better be a guy that can play guard as a rookie while Armstead is still here cause after watching Cam Smith not play last year, the last thing we need is another high pick having a red shirt season.
 
rickd13 said:
Well, if the position you want to draft doesn’t match the value of where you are selecting in the first round, that’s when you should be looking to trade down to make the value matchup better. For example, tackle is a premier position compared to a guard or center, so if you don’t plan on taking a tackle and you are planning to take one of those non-premier positions, it’s smart to move down to better matchup the position you are selecting to where you are selecting them in the draft and add some draft capital. In other words, you would rather be selecting a guard or center at pick 28 or lower and adding some draft capital after a trade down, then selecting that same position at pick 21. If you stay at 21, maybe it makes more sense to take a more valued position.
Click to expand...
Absolutely!

You take a RB or a safety in the 3rd round... or an Inside Linebacker.

At that point, the expensive positions are wiped out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom