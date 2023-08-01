How to watch Dirty Birds vs Miami

Hey there



I used NFL game pass but this year it's NFL +



NFL+ provides exclusive access to live out-of-market preseason games. NFL+ also provides access to live local and primetime games that are made available in your local TV market on your phone or tablet from Kickoff to Super Bowl LVII, as well as live audio for every game of the season, on any device. With an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch football on your schedule with full and condensed replays of every game.





Preseason



NFL+ includes live Preseason games that do not air locally within your market on all supported devices.



If a Preseason game is nationally available (on CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, or Amazon Prime Video), live viewing in NFL+ is only available on your phone or tablet.



Replays of all games can be accessed with an NFL+ Premium subscription across all

devices.

just got this today.

We're excited to announce that your NFL+ Annual subscription has been extended through September 9, 2023 at no additional cost. We are making some exciting updates to NFL+ for the 2023 NFL season and will provide you with additional information soon. We will notify you again 30 days before your extended subscription is set to renew.