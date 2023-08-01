 How to watch Dirty Birds vs Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How to watch Dirty Birds vs Miami

Is there any legal way besides tape delay to watch the game next week? I know it will make it to NFL Network but would like to see it live. I live out of state and have the Sunday Ticket but that is useless for preseason.
 
I used NFL game pass but this year it's NFL +

NFL+ provides exclusive access to live out-of-market preseason games. NFL+ also provides access to live local and primetime games that are made available in your local TV market on your phone or tablet from Kickoff to Super Bowl LVII, as well as live audio for every game of the season, on any device. With an NFL+ Premium subscription, you can watch football on your schedule with full and condensed replays of every game.


Preseason

NFL+ includes live Preseason games that do not air locally within your market on all supported devices.

If a Preseason game is nationally available (on CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, or Amazon Prime Video), live viewing in NFL+ is only available on your phone or tablet.

Replays of all games can be accessed with an NFL+ Premium subscription across all
devices.
just got this today.
Hi NFL Fan,

We're excited to announce that your NFL+ Annual subscription has been extended through September 9, 2023 at no additional cost. We are making some exciting updates to NFL+ for the 2023 NFL season and will provide you with additional information soon. We will notify you again 30 days before your extended subscription is set to renew.
 
NFL+ is limited to out of market games.

Gamepass is not NFL+. Gamepass is on DAZN
 
NFL+ is limited to out of market games.

Gamepass is not NFL+. Gamepass is on DAZN
I thought it was international not for US.


Every NFL game during the 2023 regular season and playoffs — including the Super Bowl — is available worldwide on DAZN, excluding the United States and China. DAZN is the only place to watch NFL Game Pass International, with access to every regular-season NFL game and every playoff matchup.Jul 17, 2023

But it's all good brother. Hope it all works out. Just throwing my 2 cents out there.

Fins up
 
