How tough is our schedule now?

This is off topic, but I just wanna say it.



In the offseason, arguably the top 2 WRS in the game were traded. They pretty much chose their destination.



1 compared his new QB as being just as good as Rodgers.



The other said his new QB was easily the more accurate QB.



3 WEEKS into the season Davante Adam's is on an 0-3 teams with calls to find new QB and less than 50 yards receiving the last 2 games.



3 games into the season, Tyreke hills team is 3-0. Only u defeated team in the AFC.He Is A top 5 WR statistically.



Just curious. You think either WR regrets their decision?



Now about the thread lol. Yes, definitely a couple teams look stronger now. However, after beating Baltimore and the Bills, there is not 1 team Miami plays, until they play Buffalo again, that's in the same tier as Buffalo or Baltimore.