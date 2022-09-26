 How tough is our schedule now? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How tough is our schedule now?

Like I said all off season, 14 teams aren’t happy to see us on their schedule.

I mean I don’t want to get too ahead ourselves here but ya our opponents aren’t very imposing. Can’t take anyone for granted, ie Colts just beat the Chiefs so any given Sunday.

Also looking at the Chargers you almost feel bad for them. Almost.
 
Tough to say. Things change every few weeks. I could make a case for Miami being 10-1 before their awful 3 game stretch all on the road late in the year.

They could also lose them all.
 
Before the season started I thought the first 4 games would be the toughest stretch and was hoping to go 2-2. Obviously the team exceeded my expectations. If we can pull off the win on this short week against the defending AFC champs then I won't be worried about any team left on the schedule except Buffalo.
 
That season-ending stretch isn’t looking as imposing as it did a month ago (outside of the travel aspect).
 
This is off topic, but I just wanna say it.

In the offseason, arguably the top 2 WRS in the game were traded. They pretty much chose their destination.

1 compared his new QB as being just as good as Rodgers.

The other said his new QB was easily the more accurate QB.

3 WEEKS into the season Davante Adam's is on an 0-3 teams with calls to find new QB and less than 50 yards receiving the last 2 games.

3 games into the season, Tyreke hills team is 3-0. Only u defeated team in the AFC.He Is A top 5 WR statistically.

Just curious. You think either WR regrets their decision?

Now about the thread lol. Yes, definitely a couple teams look stronger now. However, after beating Baltimore and the Bills, there is not 1 team Miami plays, until they play Buffalo again, that's in the same tier as Buffalo or Baltimore.
 
