How Tua Can Help Us (I think)

finomenal

finomenal

Super Duper Club
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
9,302
Reaction score
4,524
Location
Fort Lauderdale, FL
If the front office can sweet talk him enough, maybe we convince him that Miami is the place to be. All he has to do is decide not disclose his medical reports to other teams. If he wants to be here, it's very much in his best interest that we keep our draft picks instead of trading them away to acquire him.

Are they any rules in the CBA preventing this? Seems like too easy of a solution.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
3,324
Reaction score
2,258
finomenal said:
If the front office can sweet talk him enough, maybe we convince him that Miami is the place to be. All he has to do is decide not disclose his medical reports to other teams. If he wants to be here, it's very much in his best interest that we keep our draft picks instead of trading them away to acquire him.

Are they any rules in the CBA preventing this? Seems like too easy of a solution.
Click to expand...
Interesting question. I would guess that's not allowed. It's pretty much the definition of collusion. But that aside when it comes to health of players there are multiple rules on disclosure. But I'm honestly not sure if they apply to draftees
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
907
Reaction score
1,358
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
finomenal said:
If the front office can sweet talk him enough, maybe we convince him that Miami is the place to be. All he has to do is decide not disclose his medical reports to other teams. If he wants to be here, it's very much in his best interest that we keep our draft picks instead of trading them away to acquire him.

Are they any rules in the CBA preventing this? Seems like too easy of a solution.
Click to expand...
Hey! Whadda ya know. The 10,001 Tua thread

5B87FF2D-77BD-4C99-8EDC-A5897719B961.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom