 How was the game coached in your opinion | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How was the game coached in your opinion

I think the game plan was solid overall. Rust prevented a couple big plays and probably was the cause of a few move drive killing drops.
 
mwestberry said:
I thought I saw maybe the best game coached by McD and company .... clock-killing drives ... getting short yardage when needed ... there was plenty more in detail but I just wanted to give a shout out to the coaching staff today
Click to expand...
Tell me you’re really not asking lol

Weaver coached an outstanding game
 
Still having trouble getting plays in on time. Someone smarter than me can explain why so many screen passes and passes behind the line of scrimmage. Was it due to the OL? Due to how the Jags defense were playing? Did they see something in film they wanted to exploit? IS this the kind of offense we're going to get moving forward?
 
McDaniel did a bad job calling plays today but there were some good moments like the FB run. They are still struggling to get the play in on time and there were too many plays behind the LOS went for negative yards at the wrong times. I would have preferred if he focused on being a HC and let an OC call plays (he has a great scheme but he needs better play calling). I would have liked to see improvement here in year 3.
 
I thought McCoach adjusted and stayed with the run as well. He showed patience as a play caller today. I am concerned that Jax was able to obliterate the core of what we like to do on offense right out of the gate. Hopefully that’s not a “the league knows how to disrupt our offense” now thing.
 
Gsmack_42 said:
Weaver did good in the second half. But McDaniel needs to give up play calling and let someone else do it. If he’s not getting the play in on time, he’s screwing up momentum calling to many screens.
Click to expand...
MM definitely dialled up too many screens today, in my opinion. But I don't think that's become a consistent feature of his play calling style a la Adam Gase. I'm sure coach will adjust.
 
Gsmack_42 said:
Weaver did good in the second half. But McDaniel needs to give up play calling and let someone else do it. If he’s not getting the play in on time, he’s screwing up momentum calling to many screens.
Click to expand...
I just finished watching the game replay on NFL+. During the live game I read a bunch of pages of the game thread here, and it didn't sound good at all, so I had that in mind when I finally got to watch the game. I did notice that they had a lot of plays go for negative yardage. I saw enough of that last season, so I hope he doesn't make a habit of that.
 
I didn’t like a lot of down and distance situations as it relates to play calling

Going for it on 4th and 8 at midfield I don’t agree with


Not calling plays to get you closer to field goal range when it’s 3rd and 16 I don’t agree with, Tua takes the egregious sack on the play where we don’t get the three.


Being ultra conservative at the 35 yard line where you run 5 strait times and not gain any yardage to help your kicker get closer in a game winning kick I don’t agree with.


Calling timeouts frivolously because you can’t get the call in on time.


I did not understand the game plan, it was completely foreign to us.


Tua thankfully was seriously accurate on all short screen throws

Weaver I said this 2nd half will be at our mercy.


No points.

Can’t wait to watch the 2nd half again from both sides
 
royalshank said:
I thought McCoach adjusted and stayed with the run as well. He showed patience as a play caller today. I am concerned that Jax was able to obliterate the core of what we like to do on offense right out of the gate. Hopefully that’s not a “the league knows how to disrupt our offense” now thing.
Click to expand...
Once Mike and Tua decided not to force the ball in that intermediate middle, our offense was fine. We grow too dependent on those RPO slants, maybe because it takes pressure off the OL as those slants are released quick. I thought the OL did a decent job against a great Jax front which allowed some deep throws.
 
He started with failed fourth down conversion around 50 yard line, did he? But in the end he got conservative which is probably what won the game in the end.
He had to throw the ball a little bit, but he ran with WIlson between the tackles and went for FG and fans were surprised that he was conservative.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom