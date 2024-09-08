How was the game coached in your opinion

I didn’t like a lot of down and distance situations as it relates to play calling



Going for it on 4th and 8 at midfield I don’t agree with





Not calling plays to get you closer to field goal range when it’s 3rd and 16 I don’t agree with, Tua takes the egregious sack on the play where we don’t get the three.





Being ultra conservative at the 35 yard line where you run 5 strait times and not gain any yardage to help your kicker get closer in a game winning kick I don’t agree with.





Calling timeouts frivolously because you can’t get the call in on time.





I did not understand the game plan, it was completely foreign to us.





Tua thankfully was seriously accurate on all short screen throws



Weaver I said this 2nd half will be at our mercy.





No points.



Can’t wait to watch the 2nd half again from both sides