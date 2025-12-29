How we can trade Waddle and rebuild our WR corps

The Bills offered us a 1st and a 3rd at the trade deadline. Lets just say we get a late1st.



We use that late first round pick on Washington WR Denzel Boston. He has ideal size as an outside X WR at 6'3 210. He scored 9 TD's in 2024 and 11 TD's in 2025. He is also durable not having missed any games in 2024 and 2025.



Use one of our 3rd round picks on Alabama WR Germie Bernard. He is a refined route runner who excels at moving the chains. Decent size at 6'1 205. He can line up outside or in the slot.



Use our 5th round pick on NC State TE Justin Joly. I know he is not a WR but he is a pass catching weapon. Waller probably won't return due to his age. We could also re-sign Dulcich. Holy had 49 receptions and scored 7 TD's in 2025.



Use our 7th round pick on LSU WR Barion Brown. He will bring the speed element back to our offense. He also set an SEC record 6th kickoff return for a TD in his final college football game. So he makes us more dangerous in the return game.