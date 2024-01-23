How we could draft 3 potential starters

I saw on overthecap.com we are now more than $50M over the salary cap. I know Grier will release some players and restructure some contracts to get under the salary cap but we still wont have much money to spend in Free Agency so we will have to hit on our draft picks.



The Dolphins currently dont have 3rd or 4th round draft picks. We have a 1st 2nd 5th a couple of 6ths and a 7th I believe. I think trading down from number 21 with the Cardinals to 27 in exchange for pick number 91 in the 3rd round would make a lot of sense. We would have to give them back one of our 6th round picks to balance out the trade.



I think these 3 players could be immediate starters for us next year.



#27. DE/OLB Bralen Trice - Washington - With Phillips and Chubb likely to miss most of next season. This is our most pressing need even if we do re-sign Van Ginkel.



#55. C Jackson Powers- Johnson - Oregeon - Since Connor Williams suffered his ACL injury late in the season he probably will miss most of next season. I think it makes more sense to draft a Center or sign another Free Agent to replace him. Eichenberg can move back to OG. If Powers-Johnson is unavailable then we could select Georgia Center Sedrick VanPran. They are both considered to be taken around this range in the draft.



#91. OG Zak Zinter - Michigan - Replacement for Robert Hunt.



We still have massive needs in the secondary. We need a legit starter opposite Ramsey. We should probably address that in Free Agency and hope Cam Smith develops since X is likely to be released and Apple and Kohou both suck. We need another starting safety to pair with Holland. Elliott is a Free Agent so maybe we can upgrade in Free Agency.



We better hope we can retain Wilkins or that will create another huge need.



Baker might be released to save cap space so we will need another LB to pair with Long.