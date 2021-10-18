 How we fix this. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How we fix this.

1. Fire Flo and Grier.
2. Hire an RPO specialist OC. Next year (Sarkisian)
3. Sign a Premier RT this off season. Pay 15-20 mill.
4. Sign a Bellcow in Henry, Chubb or Hunt etc
5. Draft a baby Bellcow.
6. Sign a premier WR like Juju. ( Just an example)
7. Sign a Run stop monster MLB.
8. Release or trade X. Draft a CB high in the draft.
9. Draft a Center in 2nd round. Or trade for proven Vet. We need a great Center for RPO.
10. Pay Needham. Lock him down RIGHT NOW before he gets expensive.

We have the money next year to do all of this, if we are smart.

But, let's be honest. Miami will nickel and dime, sign of bunch of low level, mediocre garbage and cut them leaving us with mountains of dead money.
If Miami sucks again next year I'm done.
 
Look what someone like Bill Polian did for the Bills of the early 90s, or the Manning Colts. Miami has never had anyone at that level except maybe during their Golden Age and that was eons ago.
 
Can you also add fix the co-ordinator mess please?

The Bills have Daboll, Frazier and Dorsey on their staff. There is no contest between that and Studesville, Godsey, Frye, Boyer and Crossman.

You could argue the Bills have three co-ordinators / assistants more qualified than even our head coach.
 
KingHydra said:
1. Fire Flo and Grier.
2. Hire an RPO specialist OC. Next year (Sarkisian)
3. Sign a Premier RT this off season. Pay 15-20 mill.
4. Sign a Bellcow in Henry, Chubb or Hunt etc
5. Draft a baby Bellcow.
6. Sign a premier WR like Juju. ( Just an example)
7. Sign a Run stop monster MLB.
8. Release or trade X. Draft a CB high in the draft.
9. Draft a Center in 2nd round. Or trade for proven Vet. We need a great Center for RPO.
10. Pay Needham. Lock him down RIGHT NOW before he gets expensive.

We have the money next year to do all of this, if we are smart.

But, let's be honest. Miami will nickel and dime, sign of bunch of low level, mediocre garbage and cut them leaving us with mountains of dead money.
If Miami sucks again next year I'm done.
Who is your GM and coach ?
 
I watch GMFB most mornings and I’m impressed with Scott Pioli. I know he had something to do with New England in the past but he seems very knowledgeable and I think he would be a good GM candidate.
 
Jimi said:
If we picked a QB #5 who can only run an RPO…yikes.

Would love to believe it’s not true.
His success was all RPO. Do you not Know who we drafted? I'll assume you never heard of Tua prior to the draft.
Just to make sure you know. We are still trying to run an RPO offense. Only problem we are missing like 70% of the talent to run it properly.
 
LibertineOneThree said:
Can you also add fix the co-ordinator mess please?

The Bills have Daboll, Frazier and Dorsey on their staff. There is no contest between that and Studesville, Godsey, Frye, Boyer and Crossman.

You could argue the Bills have three co-ordinators / assistants more qualified than even our head coach.
The Three Co-ordinators, who are less than ordinary, will be fixed when this team gets a front office enema and gets flushed out.

Fire Grier tomorrow!!!!! - Need to find someone who has a track record of success in evaluating free agents and college players.
Fire your scouts and start embedding people who have been successful. - Time is of essence as the evaluation of this years group of players is occurring now. Do you trust our current system developed under Grier? - I do not but who am I.

Flores - I was a supporter of his and believed he just was trying to coach up bad personnel - Nope, that has changed. He and his staff are terrible. They need to go, who replaces him. I have no clue. I guess you can let him coach out the rest of the season since it is lost and examine the field.

Ross - Whoever you have been listening to since you took ownership of the team, fire that person too!!! How can you be such a successful business person?? You have placed the wrong people in key positions. Start listening to someone who can help direct you into bringing in a good GM, Good Director of Scouting and Good Headcoach!!!

Once that is done, the new system can evaluate and coach up our current players. I am not a Tua fan but I am not willing to jump off the bus and grab Watson as the problem with the players on this team is their support staff. I like a lot of the players such as Waddle, Gesicki, Baker, etc. This team should not experience a dumpster fire of players, just the staff!
 
KingHydra said:
1. Fire Flo and Grier.
2. Hire an RPO specialist OC. Next year (Sarkisian)
3. Sign a Premier RT this off season. Pay 15-20 mill.
4. Sign a Bellcow in Henry, Chubb or Hunt etc
5. Draft a baby Bellcow.
6. Sign a premier WR like Juju. ( Just an example)
7. Sign a Run stop monster MLB.
8. Release or trade X. Draft a CB high in the draft.
9. Draft a Center in 2nd round. Or trade for proven Vet. We need a great Center for RPO.
10. Pay Needham. Lock him down RIGHT NOW before he gets expensive.

We have the money next year to do all of this, if we are smart.

But, let's be honest. Miami will nickel and dime, sign of bunch of low level, mediocre garbage and cut them leaving us with mountains of dead money.
If Miami sucks again next year I'm done.
I think these are great points, however I think none of it matters until we decide what we have at QB. Regardless of what the fans think, i believe its obvious the current regime is not totally sold on Tua. Compounding this issue is the imminent changeing to a new regime and their thoughts on Tua or the need to evaluate him more.
 
NMB Fin said:
I think these are great points, however I think none of it matters until we decide what we have at QB. Regardless of what the fans think, i believe its obvious the current regime is not totally sold on Tua. Compounding this issue is the imminent changeing to a new regime and their thoughts on Tua or the need to evaluate him more.
The whole point is to see what we have in Tua. If we give up on Tua now, we screwed anyway and forced into another rebuild. How do we know how good Tua is without at least attempting to build around him and build a real RPO offense. Judging Tua now is unjust. If we wanted a Big arm, big body QB that throws bombs all day we should've drafted that. We didn't.
 
NMB Fin said:
I think these are great points, however I think none of it matters until we decide what we have at QB. Regardless of what the fans think, i believe its obvious the current regime is not totally sold on Tua. Compounding this issue is the imminent changeing to a new regime and their thoughts on Tua or the need to evaluate him more.
The QB is staying

The current regime is done as is their RB and WR room - these both can be torn down

Keep Waddle as cornerstone to the weapons unit

The Oline is an obvious mess need a RT and C for starters

They need an inline TE if they should keep Sicki is a question mark

Defense needs MLB badly who can run sideline to sideline - would have liked to nab Parsons in a move up that ship sailed

So has the FO finally out a nail in Fraud Grier and his cronies
 
Well considering Tua has had two systems or OC's already in place I am not sure changing at this point is the correct options. You either a) stay the course and everybody stays intact (you might change OC's to "adjust" the system) or b) blow it the **** up, like nuclear blow up from the top down. Spare no one, even the guy selling popcorn gets **** canned.
 
