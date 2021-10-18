How we fix this.

KingHydra
1. Fire Flo and Grier.
2. Hire an RPO specialist OC. Next year (Sarkisian)
3. Sign a Premier RT this off season. Pay 15-20 mill.
4. Sign a Bellcow in Henry, Chubb or Hunt etc
5. Draft a baby Bellcow.
6. Sign a premier WR like Juju. ( Just an example)
7. Sign a Run stop monster MLB.
8. Release or trade X. Draft a CB high in the draft.
9. Draft a Center in 2nd round. Or trade for proven Vet. We need a great Center for RPO.
10. Pay Needham. Lock him down RIGHT NOW before he gets expensive.
We have the money next year to do all of this, if we are smart.
But, let's be honest. Miami will nickel and dime, sign of bunch of low level, mediocre garbage and cut them leaving us with mountains of dead money.
If Miami sucks again next year I'm done.
