How we fix this.

LibertineOneThree said: Can you also add fix the co-ordinator mess please?



The Bills have Daboll, Frazier and Dorsey on their staff. There is no contest between that and Studesville, Godsey, Frye, Boyer and Crossman.



You could argue the Bills have three co-ordinators / assistants more qualified than even our head coach. Click to expand...

The Three Co-ordinators, who are less than ordinary, will be fixed when this team gets a front office enema and gets flushed out.Fire Grier tomorrow!!!!! - Need to find someone who has a track record of success in evaluating free agents and college players.Fire your scouts and start embedding people who have been successful. - Time is of essence as the evaluation of this years group of players is occurring now. Do you trust our current system developed under Grier? - I do not but who am I.Flores - I was a supporter of his and believed he just was trying to coach up bad personnel - Nope, that has changed. He and his staff are terrible. They need to go, who replaces him. I have no clue. I guess you can let him coach out the rest of the season since it is lost and examine the field.Ross - Whoever you have been listening to since you took ownership of the team, fire that person too!!! How can you be such a successful business person?? You have placed the wrong people in key positions. Start listening to someone who can help direct you into bringing in a good GM, Good Director of Scouting and Good Headcoach!!!Once that is done, the new system can evaluate and coach up our current players. I am not a Tua fan but I am not willing to jump off the bus and grab Watson as the problem with the players on this team is their support staff. I like a lot of the players such as Waddle, Gesicki, Baker, etc. This team should not experience a dumpster fire of players, just the staff!