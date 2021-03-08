 How & When can Miami assess Wilson, Hurns? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How & When can Miami assess Wilson, Hurns?

ChitownPhins28

If those 2 guys can report to work as the same players they were in late-December 2019 it would be a Huge problem solved for the Dolphins.
Wilson was 100% back from that injury and had the quicks and runaway speed and Hurns was also very effective and could backup both boundary and slot, though Bowden might have earned a solid shot to make the team there, too.

We wouldn't need any FA WRs and we could draft a project WR with elite measurables.

But, if the layoff caused them to lose a step or downgrade in ability then we have to cut bait.
 
