How/when did you become a Dolphins fan?

When I was growing up, we lived out in the country and cable didn't exist yet. We got 3 channels from our antennae and those were pretty sketchy. This is around 73 or 74, I believe. My dad was a huge Dolphin's fan because we lived just outside of Evansville Indiana and that, of course, is where Bob Griese is from. On Sunday's we would drive Evansville to go to church and after, my mom would always want to go shopping for the weekly needs, because we didn't get into town very often. My dad and I would go to the back of the department store and watch football on the TV's there until it was time to leave. I can distinctly remember a game versus the Detroit Lions where Larry Csonka ran it up the middle and carried about 4 or 5 defenders on his back for about 15 yards. I thought this was the coolest thing ever and my dad was so pumped. I wanted to be just like my Pop so from that day on, I have loved the Miami Dolphins. As a kid, I was a member of their fan club and remember getting these 5 x 7 black and white photos of my favorite players, sometimes even autographed. I had the Blackwood brother's pictures on my wall for years, right next to Mark Clayton, Mark Duper along with my autographed card of Bob Griese. Sometimes I miss those days of unadulterated love for my Dolphins, where I didn't scrutinize every move they made. It's been a long journey of ups and downs (mostly downs) but I wouldn't trade this love affair for any other team. I look forward to the better days ahead and the taste of sweet victory in our next Super Bowl win, will be the sweetest yet! Go Fins!