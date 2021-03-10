 How/when did you become a Dolphins fan? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How/when did you become a Dolphins fan?

AquaPerfection

When I was growing up, we lived out in the country and cable didn't exist yet. We got 3 channels from our antennae and those were pretty sketchy. This is around 73 or 74, I believe. My dad was a huge Dolphin's fan because we lived just outside of Evansville Indiana and that, of course, is where Bob Griese is from. On Sunday's we would drive Evansville to go to church and after, my mom would always want to go shopping for the weekly needs, because we didn't get into town very often. My dad and I would go to the back of the department store and watch football on the TV's there until it was time to leave. I can distinctly remember a game versus the Detroit Lions where Larry Csonka ran it up the middle and carried about 4 or 5 defenders on his back for about 15 yards. I thought this was the coolest thing ever and my dad was so pumped. I wanted to be just like my Pop so from that day on, I have loved the Miami Dolphins. As a kid, I was a member of their fan club and remember getting these 5 x 7 black and white photos of my favorite players, sometimes even autographed. I had the Blackwood brother's pictures on my wall for years, right next to Mark Clayton, Mark Duper along with my autographed card of Bob Griese. Sometimes I miss those days of unadulterated love for my Dolphins, where I didn't scrutinize every move they made. It's been a long journey of ups and downs (mostly downs) but I wouldn't trade this love affair for any other team. I look forward to the better days ahead and the taste of sweet victory in our next Super Bowl win, will be the sweetest yet! Go Fins!
 
rvz1020

I was 8 years old back in 1972 when I first started watching football. Of course Miami was the talk of the town even though I lived in NY. My first memory was the Miami win over the Skins in the undefeated year.
 
Cool topic

Live in NC now but was born at Jackson Memorial there in Miami. Had to stay there a month and my older brother put a Fins football in my incubator. So I really was a Fins fan from birth.
 
I don’t remember when I first saw Marino play but whenever and however I saw him I was hooked from that point.

1990 or so was when I began being a Phins fan.
 
AquaPerfection said:
When I was growing up, we lived out in the country and cable didn't exist yet. We got 3 channels from our antennae and those were pretty sketchy. This is around 73 or 74, I believe. My dad was a huge Dolphin's fan because we lived just outside of Evansville Indiana and that, of course, is where Bob Griese is from. On Sunday's we would drive Evansville to go to church and after, my mom would always want to go shopping for the weekly needs, because we didn't get into town very often. My dad and I would go to the back of the department store and watch football on the TV's there until it was time to leave. I can distinctly remember a game versus the Detroit Lions where Larry Csonka ran it up the middle and carried about 4 or 5 defenders on his back for about 15 yards. I thought this was the coolest thing ever and my dad was so pumped. I wanted to be just like my Pop so from that day on, I have loved the Miami Dolphins. As a kid, I was a member of their fan club and remember getting these 5 x 7 black and white photos of my favorite players, sometimes even autographed. I had the Blackwood brother's pictures on my wall for years, right next to Mark Clayton, Mark Duper along with my autographed card of Bob Griese. Sometimes I miss those days of unadulterated love for my Dolphins, where I didn't scrutinize every move they made. It's been a long journey of ups and downs (mostly downs) but I wouldn't trade this love affair for any other team. I look forward to the better days ahead and the taste of sweet victory in our next Super Bowl win, will be the sweetest yet! Go Fins!
Good thread. Welcome! Check out March Madness in my link for a good time!
 
AquaPerfection said:
When I was growing up, we lived out in the country and cable didn't exist yet. We got 3 channels from our antennae and those were pretty sketchy. This is around 73 or 74, I believe. My dad was a huge Dolphin's fan because we lived just outside of Evansville Indiana and that, of course, is where Bob Griese is from. On Sunday's we would drive Evansville to go to church and after, my mom would always want to go shopping for the weekly needs, because we didn't get into town very often. My dad and I would go to the back of the department store and watch football on the TV's there until it was time to leave. I can distinctly remember a game versus the Detroit Lions where Larry Csonka ran it up the middle and carried about 4 or 5 defenders on his back for about 15 yards. I thought this was the coolest thing ever and my dad was so pumped. I wanted to be just like my Pop so from that day on, I have loved the Miami Dolphins. As a kid, I was a member of their fan club and remember getting these 5 x 7 black and white photos of my favorite players, sometimes even autographed. I had the Blackwood brother's pictures on my wall for years, right next to Mark Clayton, Mark Duper along with my autographed card of Bob Griese. Sometimes I miss those days of unadulterated love for my Dolphins, where I didn't scrutinize every move they made. It's been a long journey of ups and downs (mostly downs) but I wouldn't trade this love affair for any other team. I look forward to the better days ahead and the taste of sweet victory in our next Super Bowl win, will be the sweetest yet! Go Fins!
Dan the Man - Rookie year.... that easy
 
Weird story for me, I was born and raised in a Jayhawks, Royals, Chiefs, Kings family back in the 70s. Listening to my dad talk about the Chiefs I decided I needed another football team after watching the first Super bowl I remember.... Denver v Dallas in the turnover bowl of 1978. I did some research and the Miami uniforms just jumped off the page for me plus Dolphins are a cool mammal whether you are 6 or 50. The rest is history.
 
Cool story, mine isn’t anywhere near as good.

I was a Cowboy fan since the early 70’s and became obsessed in the JJ years. When they fired Jimmy and brought in Switzer I swore I would never root for a Switzer led team and actually dropped football completely for a while.

When Jimmy was hired by the Dolphins I came over as well even though I disliked Marino.* I always appreciated what JJ did for the Cowboys.

*I know that is blasphemy around here, I just think he was a terrible leader.
 
Wasnt really a sports fan growing up (my parents werent) but eventually through friends got into football, and started liking the 2000's Phins.... namely Ricky Williams running everyone over
 
1970

My dad was a Colts fan and talked about how good some guy named Shula was, and how he'd make the Dolphins pretty good...

Besides, I liked Flipper a lot.

I was 8.
 
My reason had nothing to do with football.

When I was a kid i thought sharks were the coolest thing in the world and dolphins kind of looked like sharks so..........................I am a Dolphins fan.


I have a friend who cheers for the Washington Football team because when he was young his favorite food was hamburgers and they had a guy named Hanburger so he chose them to cheer for.
 
rvz1020 said:
I was 8 years old back in 1972 when I first started watching football. Of course Miami was the talk of the town even though I lived in NY. My first memory was the Miami win over the Skins in the undefeated year.
My exact story other than different city.
 
I fell when I was a kid and hit my head so I picked the Dolphins as my freaking team.
 
rvz1020 said:
I was 8 years old back in 1972 when I first started watching football. Of course Miami was the talk of the town even though I lived in NY. My first memory was the Miami win over the Skins in the undefeated year.
Same with me. I picked the Fins because I lived in Skins territory and was a rebel at 8. I tell people I jumped on the bandwagon.
 
Christmas Day 1971 vs the Chiefs. I was 5. My Dad was a Shula fan from when he coached the Colts.
 
