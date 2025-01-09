 How Will Spend Your Off Season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Will Spend Your Off Season?

I'm thinking of joining a local gym. I'm still debating whether to do so or not. I am a would-be writer, so I'm planning to submit a few of my short stories, already writing and ready for submission, to a couple of magazine publishers (finger crossed on that one). I'm planning on landing a new, better paying job - and who isn't?

Other ideas have crossed my mind but they are not set in concrete as yet.

Your turn. How will you, generally speaking, spend your of season? Curious.

GO DOLPHINS!! :P66

I'm not really going to follow the offseason like I normally do. Don't care who Miami drafts or signs in FA. With Grier and McDaniel still at the helms anything they do would be the wrong thing and it's going to be another long miserable season because they're going to go with the status quo and continue to go with this small fast guy build
 
