How Will Spend Your Off Season?

Charlie Rivers
FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 7,924
- Reaction score
- 4,521
- Age
- 58
- Location
- Miami
I'm thinking of joining a local gym. I'm still debating whether to do so or not. I am a would-be writer, so I'm planning to submit a few of my short stories, already writing and ready for submission, to a couple of magazine publishers (finger crossed on that one). I'm planning on landing a new, better paying job - and who isn't?
Other ideas have crossed my mind but they are not set in concrete as yet.
Your turn. How will you, generally speaking, spend your of season? Curious.
GO DOLPHINS!!
