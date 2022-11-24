How will the Dolphins Defense Look the Rest of the Season?

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 552
- Reaction score
- 1,368
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Miami, FL
How will Dolphins Defense Look the Rest of the Season? - Miami Dolphins
Was the dominant performance by the Miami Dolphins defense in the 39-17 Week 10 win against the Cleveland Browns an indication on how the unit will play the rest of the season? If so, then there is no doubt that the AFC East-leading 7-3 Dolphins are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Dolphins...
dolphinstalk.com