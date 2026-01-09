How will this roster change this year

Bye-Bye smurf receivers.

Keep Malik Washington, try to trade Waddle. All the other sub-six footers including Eskridge and Tahj will probably be gone in favor of 6'2" receivers or taller. Watson and Savion Williams are 6'4", Doubs is 6'2" and recent first rounder Matthew Golden and



Time for home grown TE's

Forget the projects like Julian Hill and the signing of multiple veteran TE's on short term deals. Dulcich can stay but look for Sullivan to invest this year and down the road on guys like Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave. Tight ends help control the middle of the field, it's time Miami learns and practices that



Hello Georgia Bulldogs

GB has brought in a ton of Dawgs in recent years from Eric Stokes to Javon Bullard and Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. Monroe Freeling (OL) (if he declares), the under-rated Oscar Delp at TE, Daylon Everette (CB) and Christen Miller (DL) would make nice additions from this draft. First round LB CJ Allen would also look good next to Jordyn Brooks after a trade down. I think we have bigger needs on both lines and at CB but Allen is a great player who would add a lot of athleticism to a LB corp that needs more than Brooks



Get ready for Defense in the first round

7 of the last 10 first round picks for the Packers have been defenders with 3 of them being DE's. A couple corners were taken like Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes. and a few hybrid DL but the DE's they drafted were of the 260+ lb variety.