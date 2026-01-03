 How would everyone feel about Sadiq in Round 1? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How would everyone feel about Sadiq in Round 1?

jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
6,986
Reaction score
13,796
He looks like a guy who will thrive in the NFL, but TE seems like a luxury pick for a team without a QB.

But he does everything at a high level and Oregon does not really feature him as much as they could.

The team needs OL, Secondary and pass rush help more but I really like the kid.

My dream is Caleb Downs but I fear he might be just out of range.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom