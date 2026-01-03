How would everyone feel about Sadiq in Round 1?

jimthefin
Active Roster
He looks like a guy who will thrive in the NFL, but TE seems like a luxury pick for a team without a QB.
But he does everything at a high level and Oregon does not really feature him as much as they could.
The team needs OL, Secondary and pass rush help more but I really like the kid.
My dream is Caleb Downs but I fear he might be just out of range.
