 How would getting a 1st rd 3rd WR change our scheme? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How would getting a 1st rd 3rd WR change our scheme?

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,410
Reaction score
2,005
We would be moving from heavy sets to 11 personnel at least 50% the time. I guess we would borrow some from the Rams' playbook. Much more duo and ISZ, I know, yuck but our passing game!

Brian Thomas Jr carried the rock a little at LSU, too. That also means he might do so a bit here.

It would really add a whole dimension to our playbook which has its ups and downs too, but the way our offense seems to get figured out adding such dimension would be really helpful.
 
what did they figure out about our offense?

The part where we had no offensive line left so just pressure the QB and it will all fall apart?

It’s crazy how so many people keep wanting more shiny toys. You got Hill, Waddle, Achane, Mostert… there is maybe 1-2 other teams in the entire NFL with the quality of offense skill players we have.

OUR PROBLEM IS OFFENSIVE LINE.

But yeah… let’s talk about more receivers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom