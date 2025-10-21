 How would you change this team (in this season only) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How would you change this team (in this season only)

Don't even know why I'm doing this to myself.

Thought experiment:
You are trying to run the table, you are not tanking
No coaching/management changes

What are your decisions that ultimately turn this team around?

My initial attempts:

1. McDaniel gets stripped of play calling duties. Get to see how McDaniel manages the team instead of obsessing over the playsheet.
2. Bench Jonah Savanaaia for Brunskill
3. Move Borom to RG, start Lamm at RT
4. Cut Tanner Conner and activate Dulchich from PS
5. Incorporate a more vertical passing game, mixed with North/South running, PA and bootlegs to the LEFT, rb screens/draws. No ****ing bubble screens!!
6. Live and die with true bump and run defense with heavy blitzing. Trust that Minkah will protect over the top, and insert our big corners that was the theme all off-season yet we dont do it. I'd start Douglas, Brents, and Bonner and live with the results.
1000001937.jpg
1000001943.jpg
7. Chubb, Phillips, Robinson should be on the field as much as possible. We heard about this all off-season and we never do it. Stop dropping our best pass rushers into coverage!!!
 
I would make a coaching change 1st and foremost.

I think it is apparent that this team is more talented than their performance and they still are unprepared to compete week after week.
I would add the caveat that whoever I replace McD with, is an experienced Head Coach, not another first timer. I say that as we need to be rebuilt in all areas, not just the players, but also all the coaches, scouts, medical staff and trainers. We also need a culture of toughness and competency that doesn't exist currently
 
- Throw the ball past the line of scrimmage to Waddle, Washington and Waller FFS
- Establish the run with Ollie more FFS
- Fire Weaver immediately and play a completely different type of defense FFS. I dont know what that defense is, but what we are currently doing sucks terribly.
- Start Ewers for the remainder of the season FFS (we know what Tua is and we need to find out what Quinn is)
- Fire Grier now before he handicaps our future with more bad personnel decisions FFS

Beyond that, there not much we can do mid-season.
 
Bonner is awful.
 
Work with voodoo specialists from the top to the bottom. There is no sane version of hope for this team.
Drunk Bad Girls Club GIF by Oxygen

Play Spirit GIF by Ouija: Origin of Evil
 
I think the problem at this point, ignoring all the problems of bad drafting, coaches, players, is that the players have given up. Getting beat by 4 TD’s by the 1-5 Browns says it all.

At this point, you have to play your young talent to see if they can be developed and help with the future plan going forward.

Winning 4-6 games is meaningless. This team was built very poorly. We’re weak in the trenches . Tua isn’t a leader and you can’t depend on him to stay healthy. The offense has to be built around him not getting touched and his limited skill set. There’s no strength to this team.
 
The main change I want is at QB. Either Tua is hurt or checked out.

See what Ewers got, or even see if Wilson has any potential here. Long shot for both, but we've seen someone like Darnold rebound after two bad stops in NY and Carolina.
 
Fire McDaniel. Hire a motivator with an attitude problem as coach to a short term contract. (Perhaps a David Goggins type who will tell you to get your punk ass out back out there when you stub a toe) Let the offensive coordinator call the plays with the demand of less screens. Blitz, blitz blitz… and bump and run on defense. Bench soft players quickly for any player on the bench who’d show up with a prime Mike Tyson mentality on the field. Accept the fines for the bs my crazy assed players are doing on the field.

Find out it didn’t workout quite as planned, but still enjoy the entertainment on the field, and the culture shift.
 
The only change I'd make is to fire Grier ASAP so that he doesn't make any more dumb decisions like trading away draft picks for injured FAs or giving out any more bad contracts. Then I'd let McDaniel stay and Tua start for the rest of the season to ensure a better draft pick for the next GM and HC.
 
I understand the idea of what you're trying to do here, and it's an interesting concept. However, I want Grier, McDaniel, and Tua gone so bad that my brain refuses to think of anything that could help them win games and possibly keep their jobs. And, what if someone on the team reads this thread and sees a great idea, and those idiots actually win enough games that Ross decides to keep them again?
 
FFS, that's not a pretty picture.
 
OK, so if this is what I'd do to win, change play-caller, whoever suggests challenges, whoever the staff is in the booth who suggest who/where to attack.
I'd tell the OL coach 'you have a week' to get these guys to respond correctly to stunts and blitzes.
I'd start Ewers or Wilson 1H of the next game. Get TT's attention. He, and others, needs to see there are consequences to bad play.
Call weaver in. If I see one more pass rusher in coverage, you're fired.' 'There's a reason every O runs to Miami's left. FIX IT!'
That won't help much, but that's all I have.
 
