How would you change this team (in this season only)

Don't even know why I'm doing this to myself.Thought experiment:You are trying to run the table, you are not tankingNo coaching/management changesWhat are your decisions that ultimately turn this team around?My initial attempts:1. McDaniel gets stripped of play calling duties. Get to see how McDaniel manages the team instead of obsessing over the playsheet.2. Bench Jonah Savanaaia for Brunskill3. Move Borom to RG, start Lamm at RT4. Cut Tanner Conner and activate Dulchich from PS5. Incorporate a more vertical passing game, mixed with North/South running, PA and bootlegs to the LEFT, rb screens/draws. No ****ing bubble screens!!6. Live and die with true bump and run defense with heavy blitzing. Trust that Minkah will protect over the top, and insert our big corners that was the theme all off-season yet we dont do it. I'd start Douglas, Brents, and Bonner and live with the results.7. Chubb, Phillips, Robinson should be on the field as much as possible. We heard about this all off-season and we never do it. Stop dropping our best pass rushers into coverage!!!