How would you feel if "he whom shall not be named" is traded to any other team other then Miami?

Well after hearing over and over that Tua is small and injury-prone and considering "he whom shall not be named" is only 1 inch taller and the same weight not to mention he has 2 ACL tears, a fractured shoulder, LCL sprain, and other injuries I wouldn't feel good.



The Tua bashers have convinced me big is the way to go and if they approve of "he whom shall not be named" well I wouldn't be the tiniest bit shocked because we all know it was never about a size issue with them.