How would you feel if "he whom shall not be named" is traded to any other team other then Miami?

Exactly the question, how would you all feel if he is traded to another team and Miami missed out on the player? I think its a fair questions to ask. I looked at other Desean "he whom shall not be named" Threads and did not see that direct question.


I for one will be bittersweet about it. Potential QB we missed out on, but I know it will force our hand at do or die with Tua.
 
Another question would be, how would you feel if WE DID trade for "he whom shall not be named" and we find out that "he whom shall not be named" will be criminally charged. Man oh man, talk about a team staying in the dirt for years to come!
 
AZStryker

grateful
 
superphin

Well after hearing over and over that Tua is small and injury-prone and considering "he whom shall not be named" is only 1 inch taller and the same weight not to mention he has 2 ACL tears, a fractured shoulder, LCL sprain, and other injuries I wouldn't feel good.

The Tua bashers have convinced me big is the way to go and if they approve of "he whom shall not be named" well I wouldn't be the tiniest bit shocked because we all know it was never about a size issue with them.
 
This place would burn to the ground if that happened. It would be entertaining if you're a masochist.
 
BennySwella

My feeling would be same ol' Dolphins and then we would probably go after Gardner Minchew or something like that to compete with Brisket.
 
