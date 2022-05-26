How would you feel if...

Peston is super talented but oft injured. Lynn Bowden is versatile but not an elite athlete much more of a possession guy. Scherfield offers depth and special teams ace like Hollins and cracraft has been in the league for 4 years and only has 8 more catches than EE who has never played a game not to mention they are differ types. EE is an outside guy who can slide inside Cracraft is an inside guy.



The odds a 4th rounder on a cheap Rookie deal goes unsigned when he offers the only real size outside of a often injured Peston Williams is unlikely