How would you grade our off season so far?

Here's are some of the things I was hoping for going into the off season.

Fangio as our DC



I wanted a good DB and ILB for our defense

I was hoping to improve our running game to make the offense more balanced so I was hoping for a couple of new RB's and OL help



What we've done so far. We got Fangio so very happy there



Was hoping for a good DB but instead got a future HOF player in Ramsey

Was hoping for an ILB that could cover and we got that with David Long(injury concerns but hoping for the best there)



Running game. Knew we'd bring back a couple of our RB's but not 3 of them

Was hoping for a free agent RB or a higher drafted RB(2nd or 3rd round)

well, by bringing back Ahmed,Wilson and Mostert we're pretty much staying out at RB......we could draft a RB but I doubt it happens before our 6th or 7th round pick



TE-Was hoping for one in free agency and one in the draft in the 2nd or 3rd round. So far we lost a TE(yes he wasn’t great) so we really need to get two new TE's on the team



OL-Was hoping for one either in free agency or the draft(still hope for that)



So we got a backup QB, a starting ILB and CB, and brought back 3 RB's and a backup ILB so far.



I'll go with a B at this point with a chance to go higher. Defense alone would be an A but with the same RB's, no TE nor OL it brings the grade down to a still good B



We're only on day two so I think a B is good at this point. We'll see if we work on the OL/TE spots going forward.