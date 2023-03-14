 How would you grade our off season so far? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How would you grade our off season so far?

Here's are some of the things I was hoping for going into the off season.
Fangio as our DC

I wanted a good DB and ILB for our defense
I was hoping to improve our running game to make the offense more balanced so I was hoping for a couple of new RB's and OL help

What we've done so far. We got Fangio so very happy there

Was hoping for a good DB but instead got a future HOF player in Ramsey
Was hoping for an ILB that could cover and we got that with David Long(injury concerns but hoping for the best there)

Running game. Knew we'd bring back a couple of our RB's but not 3 of them
Was hoping for a free agent RB or a higher drafted RB(2nd or 3rd round)
well, by bringing back Ahmed,Wilson and Mostert we're pretty much staying out at RB......we could draft a RB but I doubt it happens before our 6th or 7th round pick

TE-Was hoping for one in free agency and one in the draft in the 2nd or 3rd round. So far we lost a TE(yes he wasn’t great) so we really need to get two new TE's on the team

OL-Was hoping for one either in free agency or the draft(still hope for that)

So we got a backup QB, a starting ILB and CB, and brought back 3 RB's and a backup ILB so far.

I'll go with a B at this point with a chance to go higher. Defense alone would be an A but with the same RB's, no TE nor OL it brings the grade down to a still good B

We're only on day two so I think a B is good at this point. We'll see if we work on the OL/TE spots going forward.
 
I think so far its been really good. Land a starting RT and another top safety by the end of the draft and and it can be great.
 
My grade is A. Given the amount of value we acquired for the cost spent, there is no other grade I can give. Ram and Long Jr. are out of the park wins. The players we brought back are good for the investment. If we can get adequate starters for RT and TE, then we are positioned for a BPA only type of draft which would be great. No more reaching!!!
 
A

Resigning Wilson and Mostert for cheap was great
Getting an all pro corner and giving up very little
David Long was another good signing especially for the price
Landing a more than capable backup QB

But the biggest move was landing Fangio. I think lit a fire in the confidence of our fanbace.

There are still moves to be made..but so far so good.
 
Well an A would mean there's no room to do better....it'd mean we're ready for the season to win it all as the team is right now so there was no way for me to give it an A at THIS time.....like I said, the B is so far but by the end of it it could move up to A or even A+
 
