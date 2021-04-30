How would you rank Day 1 from Chris Grier/ Brian Flores?

Just curious as to how this board feels about our Day 1 first rounders.



Pick 6 - Jaylen Waddle, WR - Alabama







Pick 18 - Jaelan Phillips, EDGE - Miami









I loved both and they both seem like day 1 starters. Our offence is legit and our pass rush just got a major boost which was a huge problem against Buffalo as we couldn't get to Josh Allen.





How do you guys feel?