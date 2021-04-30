How would you rank Day 1 from Chris Grier/ Brian Flores?

El Canadian
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2020
- Messages
- 342
- Reaction score
- 516
- Age
- 22
- Location
- Toronto
Just curious as to how this board feels about our Day 1 first rounders.
Pick 6 - Jaylen Waddle, WR - Alabama
Pick 18 - Jaelan Phillips, EDGE - Miami
I loved both and they both seem like day 1 starters. Our offence is legit and our pass rush just got a major boost which was a huge problem against Buffalo as we couldn't get to Josh Allen.
How do you guys feel?
Pick 6 - Jaylen Waddle, WR - Alabama
Pick 18 - Jaelan Phillips, EDGE - Miami
I loved both and they both seem like day 1 starters. Our offence is legit and our pass rush just got a major boost which was a huge problem against Buffalo as we couldn't get to Josh Allen.
How do you guys feel?