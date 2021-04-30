 How would you rank Day 1 from Chris Grier/ Brian Flores? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How would you rank Day 1 from Chris Grier/ Brian Flores?

What grade would you assign to Chris Grier and Brian Flores on Day 1?

  • A - LOVED both picks

  • B - Good picks, happy with them

  • C - Did an average job, feeling indifferent

  • D - Didn't like either of the picks, disappointed

  • F - Awful picks, disgusted

El Canadian

El Canadian

Just curious as to how this board feels about our Day 1 first rounders.

Pick 6 - Jaylen Waddle, WR - Alabama



Pick 18 - Jaelan Phillips, EDGE - Miami




I loved both and they both seem like day 1 starters. Our offence is legit and our pass rush just got a major boost which was a huge problem against Buffalo as we couldn't get to Josh Allen.


How do you guys feel?
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

A from me.

When Phillips ran a 4.55 at 6'5' and 265 in front of Flores i figured he would be high on our board.
Waddle is the playmaker we were lacking. More than solid first round.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

Already a thread about this. I originally voted C but after thinking about it a while, I've moved it up to a B and acknowledge it has a chance to be more.
 
TheLaughingGod

TheLaughingGod

C so far. I would have preferred Smith to Waddle but still think it's a great pick. Grier swung and missed with Phillips. Guys a quitter and will be injured often in Miami.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Already a thread about this. I originally voted C but after thinking about it a while, I've moved it up to a B and acknowledge it has a chance to be more.
I'm sorry I didn't even see it. If the mods would like to move all of these replies to that thread so everything is together.
 
