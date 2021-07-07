How you guys doing?

GBpackers10
Club Member
Just checking in to see how all you Dolphin fans are doing? What’s the prediction for you guys this season? You guys excited or not excited? Anyway I love you all down there and hope you guys have a great healthy season.
I think you guys will. The Pats without Brady are garbage now which opens the door for you guys but Buffalo is a very good team now under Josh Allen.I expect 11-6 or better. Which is also my prediction.
You guys will be tough.The team seems to be in the best shape I have ever seen it... Me personally... not so much.
You’ll be better than us most likely. We will be without our QB. I hope I’m wrong.Anywhere in the range of 7 -10 and 12-5....
Nah Rodgers will be playing for GB this seasonYou’ll be better than us most likely. We will be without our QB. I hope I’m wrong.
About 85 here in South Jersey. Very muggy, but a beautiful day.Doing well. Only 61 degrees here today.
I know - I also appreciate you visitingRooting for you guys to win the East.