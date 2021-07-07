How you guys doing?

Dolphins should do pretty good and like the last two seasons, we will likely get better as the season progresses.



There is a lot of talent on this Miami roster, young and unproven, but talented as F.



As a fan of A-A-Ron, gotta say I’m very disappointed in the way things have transpired in Green Bay in the last year.



The Packers FO clearly botched two decisions. They should’ve made it clear to Rodgers they might take his replacement. A guy who doesn’t speak to most of his immediate family because of petty squabbles. They decided not to tell him Jordan Love was in their plans? Ok. Then San Fran actually offered you the third pick and a chance to save face and you said no?



You already drafted an heir apparent QB…..



And you turned down the THIRD PICK IN THE DRAFT. And in a great draft year too. For a 38 year whiney diva QB who doesn’t want to play for you……in the worst way.



And you said no. I am still astonished.



Maybe there was some false reporting and SF never offered that pick. That’s the only thing that makes sense to me.



Speaking to the FO of the Miami Dolphins: when your making any tough roster related decision, do me a favor, don’t worry about my feelings. Make the tough, cold, heartless, best-for-the-team decision.