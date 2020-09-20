How your boys doin'?

Seems appropriate to give an update on how everyone's pet favorite player is doing.



My faith in Gaskin is really starting to pay off. Even more so Gisecki...



I always liked Lawson since coming out of college, but it seems like him and Ogbah are meh so far.



Jakeem was just pure fun to watch to me. He still should have his moments this year, but his window appears to be closing as a high snap guy.