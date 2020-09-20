How your boys doin'?

Pandarilla

Pandarilla

Starter
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
2,205
Reaction score
2,436
Seems appropriate to give an update on how everyone's pet favorite player is doing.

My faith in Gaskin is really starting to pay off. Even more so Gisecki...

I always liked Lawson since coming out of college, but it seems like him and Ogbah are meh so far.

Jakeem was just pure fun to watch to me. He still should have his moments this year, but his window appears to be closing as a high snap guy.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
15,654
Reaction score
4,172
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
Well I gave up on Gesicki in Fantasy too early lol. 27 points from your TE is helpful, luckily I have Russel Wilson and Aaron Jones so o still won comfortably with TJ hochenson. I hate carrying 2 TE’s though.
 
S

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
565
Reaction score
852
Mike was my guy have drafted him every year in fantasy and stashed him on my bench waiting to breakout. This may be his year. I have done same thing with Preston Williams and unfortunately that one isn’t looking bright.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
7,222
Reaction score
6,264
Location
New Jersey
Gaskins has quickly become a favorite. Mike Gesicki went to High School with some of my family members, so I'm excited he's become more consistent and making plays. He'll always be a favorite. The Kringlemeister is always fun to watch, even when he's throwing 3 interceptions. NOT!!!

LOVING what I'm seeing from Jackson and Kindley, as well as, Flowers.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
12,511
Reaction score
2,531
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
Swollcolb said:
Mike was my guy have drafted him every year in fantasy and stashed him on my bench waiting to breakout. This may be his year. I have done same thing with Preston Williams and unfortunately that one isn’t looking bright.
Click to expand...
Preston will probably generate a lot more in fantasy than he will in real life. They don't count drops.
 
ladeback

ladeback

Lurking
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 14, 2002
Messages
2,609
Reaction score
705
Age
41
Location
Cheyenne, WY
Really pleased with Gesicki's game today. I've been missing a serious receiving threat at TE since Randy McMichael.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom