 Howard expected to Demand Contract be Renegotiated

Howard expected to Demand Contract be Renegotiated

Gonzofinfan

Gonzofinfan

Yeah he is dumb if he thinks he is gonna get his contract renegotiated with the salary cap getting lowered or staying flat.. even if he gets traded or released I find it hard to believe any team is gonna pay him a ton more then we are already paying him.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

Isn't he one of the highest paid db's already? How much more does he want? Trade his *** for 2 1sts and 2 2nd round picks. Does anyone know where Bill O'Brian is?

Jk. Pay him.
 
AllFinsAllDay

AllFinsAllDay

Somehow I doubt this. I see the same people on this site that were advocating to trade him before are doing the same thing.
 
artdnj

artdnj

If true these contract situations are ridiculous. A player signs a contract, a vg one, then plays healthy and great but wants more. If that same player gets injured or misses games should the organization renegotiate that still existing contract? Should X give back for his less than pro bowl injured years This is a bad trend that seems to occur more than it should and really puts little value on signing these guys early because if they ball out a year or two after the signing they want to renegotiate.
 
