Howard expected to Demand Contract be Renegotiated

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 8,151
- Reaction score
- 8,144
- Location
- New Jersey
Open SmartNews and read "After dream season, Xavien Howard contract demands might also make offseason dramatic" here: https://share.smartnews.com/YGtv
To read it on the web, tap here: https://share.smartnews.com/czSR
Apparently Howard's reps are planning to demand a Contract Renegotiation in the offseason. As per the Miami Herald.
To read it on the web, tap here: https://share.smartnews.com/czSR
Apparently Howard's reps are planning to demand a Contract Renegotiation in the offseason. As per the Miami Herald.