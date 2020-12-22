Howard expected to Demand Contract be Renegotiated

If true these contract situations are ridiculous. A player signs a contract, a vg one, then plays healthy and great but wants more. If that same player gets injured or misses games should the organization renegotiate that still existing contract? Should X give back for his less than pro bowl injured years This is a bad trend that seems to occur more than it should and really puts little value on signing these guys early because if they ball out a year or two after the signing they want to renegotiate.