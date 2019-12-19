Howard had knee surgery

Any details on what the procedure was? Surgery sounds bad but it could have been to clear stuff up or shave a bone spur down. Which are not as significant as some other possibilities.
 
he wont be here in 2021. He can easily net a 1st round pick in the 2021 draft. He will be 29 in 2021, meaning 2-3 good years left for a CB.

Look at Aqib Talib. He was a all-pro, now hes unheard of.
 
Nope, no details.. one would hope just a scope or something but not sure why Flo wouldn't just say that - if it was minor.
 
We don't know what the procedure was. I doubt it was anything as minimal as a arthroscopic debridement given the knee brace. If the knee brace is locked at 0 degrees, it means he's unable to bend it for an extended period of time -- which is not good. Could be a meniscus repair, which would be a good 3-4 months before he's even walking without a gait. If it was a meniscus trim, then he should be up and moving well within a month's time, but something tells me that's not the case given the brace.

Even if it's something as minor as a meniscus trim, it doesn't bode well for his long term career. Meniscus deficient knees are much more prone to osteoarthritis after years of high impact activities. He could still be the player he once was in the short term, though.
 
the players have so many minor surgeries we never hear of in the off season. maybe howard just posted a pic on social media so flores addressed it.
 
i don't know, let's pump the brakes until we now the details about it maybe?
 
