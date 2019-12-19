Howard had knee surgery

fansinceGWilson said: OK. Any medical people here with an idea of healing time? Click to expand...

We don't know what the procedure was. I doubt it was anything as minimal as a arthroscopic debridement given the knee brace. If the knee brace is locked at 0 degrees, it means he's unable to bend it for an extended period of time -- which is not good. Could be a meniscus repair, which would be a good 3-4 months before he's even walking without a gait. If it was a meniscus trim, then he should be up and moving well within a month's time, but something tells me that's not the case given the brace.Even if it's something as minor as a meniscus trim, it doesn't bode well for his long term career. Meniscus deficient knees are much more prone to osteoarthritis after years of high impact activities. He could still be the player he once was in the short term, though.