Howard On PUP

Fin-Loco
Finheaven VIP
Jan 10, 2020
3,890
8,508
Marco Island
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins place CB Xavien Howard on physically unable to perform list

There’s nothing to worry about, Dolphins fans — at least not yet. But the Miami Dolphins announced yesterday that the team was placing star cornerback Xavien Howard on the physically unable t…
I haven't seen this posted. Now we know why we snagged Igby. Hopefully he returns mid season. As great as he is when he's out there, in 4 years, he only made it through one fulll season one time....
 
Fin-Loco
Finheaven VIP
Jan 10, 2020
3,890
8,508
Marco Island
Most of us thought Howard;s injury wasn't too bad and that Flores was being protective sticking him on IR last season. Guess the knee was pretty bad.
 
