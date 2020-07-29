Howard On PUP

Fin-Loco
Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Dolphins place CB Xavien Howard on physically unable to perform list
There’s nothing to worry about, Dolphins fans — at least not yet. But the Miami Dolphins announced yesterday that the team was placing star cornerback Xavien Howard on the physically unable t…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
I haven't seen this posted. Now we know why we snagged Igby. Hopefully he returns mid season. As great as he is when he's out there, in 4 years, he only made it through one fulll season one time....