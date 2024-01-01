Howard out against Buffalo

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 65,926
- Reaction score
- 159,529
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
Chubb out for the year and Howard out too this coming Sunday. It just keeps getting harder and harder
OUT FOR THE YEAR:
EDGE Jaelan Phillips, NOV 24th: Achilles (8 games)
EDGE Bradley Chubb, DEC 31st: ACL
C Connor Williams, DEC 11th: ACL (7 games)
LG Isaiah Wynn, OCT 22nd: Quad (9 games)
MISSED AT LEAST 3 GAMES:
RG Robert Hunt, OCT 29th: Hamstring (6 games)
RT Austin Jackson, DEC 8th: Oblique / Back (3 games)
FS Jevon Holland, DEC 8th: Both Knees (5 games)
ILB Jerome Baker, DEC 1st: Knee (4 games)
CB Jalen Ramsey, JUL 28th: Meniscus (7 games)
CB Xavien Howard: Groin / Hip (3 games)
RB De'Von Achane: Shoulder / Knee / Toe (6 games)*
keep in mind that some of these players have also missed parts/most of other games in which they actually played
Terron Armstead...OUT FOR THE YEAR:
EDGE Jaelan Phillips, NOV 24th: Achilles (8 games)
EDGE Bradley Chubb, DEC 31st: ACL
C Connor Williams, DEC 11th: ACL (7 games)
LG Isaiah Wynn, OCT 22nd: Quad (9 games)
MISSED AT LEAST 3 GAMES:
RG Robert Hunt, OCT 29th: Hamstring (6 games)
RT Austin Jackson, DEC 8th: Oblique / Back (3 games)
FS Jevon Holland, DEC 8th: Both Knees (5 games)
ILB Jerome Baker, DEC 1st: Knee (4 games)
CB Jalen Ramsey, JUL 28th: Meniscus (7 games)
CB Xavien Howard: Groin / Hip (3 games)
RB De'Von Achane: Shoulder / Knee / Toe (6 games)*
keep in mind that some of these players have also missed parts/most of other games in which they actually played
“Other than that Mrs Lincoln, how was the theater?”OUT FOR THE YEAR:
EDGE Jaelan Phillips, NOV 24th: Achilles (8 games)
EDGE Bradley Chubb, DEC 31st: ACL
C Connor Williams, DEC 11th: ACL (7 games)
LG Isaiah Wynn, OCT 22nd: Quad (9 games)
MISSED AT LEAST 3 GAMES:
RG Robert Hunt, OCT 29th: Hamstring (6 games)
RT Austin Jackson, DEC 8th: Oblique / Back (3 games)
FS Jevon Holland, DEC 8th: Both Knees (5 games)
ILB Jerome Baker, DEC 1st: Knee (4 games)
CB Jalen Ramsey, JUL 28th: Meniscus (7 games)
CB Xavien Howard: Groin / Hip (3 games)
RB De'Von Achane: Shoulder / Knee / Toe (6 games)*
keep in mind that some of these players have also missed parts/most of other games in which they actually played