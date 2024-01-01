 Howard out against Buffalo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Howard out against Buffalo

OUT FOR THE YEAR:
EDGE Jaelan Phillips, NOV 24th: Achilles (8 games)
EDGE Bradley Chubb, DEC 31st: ACL
C Connor Williams, DEC 11th: ACL (7 games)
LG Isaiah Wynn, OCT 22nd: Quad (9 games)
MISSED AT LEAST 3 GAMES:
RG Robert Hunt, OCT 29th: Hamstring (6 games)
RT Austin Jackson, DEC 8th: Oblique / Back (3 games)
FS Jevon Holland, DEC 8th: Both Knees (5 games)
ILB Jerome Baker, DEC 1st: Knee (4 games)
CB Jalen Ramsey, JUL 28th: Meniscus (7 games)
CB Xavien Howard: Groin / Hip (3 games)
RB De'Von Achane: Shoulder / Knee / Toe (6 games)*

keep in mind that some of these players have also missed parts/most of other games in which they actually played
 
That’s just unbelievable how many injuries accrued this season.
 
Never call it quits and never give up but I honestly have no idea how we can win this game
I hate the injury excuse and cringe every time someone cries “oh the injuries we have”
But sooner or later when you’re losing all your better players what else can you blame it on
I’m just wondering about the psyche of the players we have left. They just got smoked. Do they have the fortitude?
 
Terron Armstead...
 
Was this even a question? Howard rolled off in a buggy.

Eli Apple stinks…..and like every year, at the end of the year, we are a M*A*S*H unit.
 
“Other than that Mrs Lincoln, how was the theater?”
 
