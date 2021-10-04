Howard to the Bucs for a first?

Templar Knight
Rookie
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2021
- Messages
- 28
- Reaction score
- 43
- Age
- 57
- Location
- North Carolina
what do you think?
When I see these threads, I look at the contract.what do you think?
This is probably the better option. And I do think he would be able to pull a second from a team that thinks they will be drafting late in the round.how about Byron Jones for a second?
The only way you make that trade is if you believe this season is lost…which, maybe it is. His contract, as well as his age, lend potential to this kind of move IMO. 3 weeks from now we should know a little more about this year’s team…but it’s not shaping up well, in ANY phase, IMO.When I see these threads, I look at the contract.
Howards contract is very tradable. I think there could be suitors there, probably not for 2 or 3 more weeks, but near end of October you will see some teams probably start calling. Though I dont think it is smart to trade the best player on your team.
I hear that, but also at the same time, would it really be doing the 2022 Dolphins and beyond really a favor trading a top 3 cover CB for an unknown draft pick? If anyone is getting traded out of that secondary IMO it is the Zero splash Zero Ball Skills Jones. Keep the elite player on the team.The only way you make that trade is if you believe this season is lost…which, maybe it is. His contract, as well as his age, lend potential to this kind of move IMO. 3 weeks from now we should know a little more about this year’s team…but it’s not shaping up well, in ANY phase, IMO.
Grier would be doing the next GM a favor…barring a massive turnaround.
I think that is the Key. If it is blown up let the new GM and coach decide. Why move your best player off your Roster now, when no-one really knows if the Fins GM and HC are still going to be here in 2022.Trading Howard for a high pick or picks is a good move if the team decides to blow it up and start over this off-season.
You don't, under any circumstances, let the current front office group use any picks that come back to the team. I think that goes without saying.
If he were 2-3 years younger I’d agree. Given his injury history and what he’ll expect from a new contract after this season, I’d move on. This was partly why I was hoping the Dolphins wouldn’t promise future stuff until after he put up another good season. The prime consideration is, how close is the team to making a run? If this season is lost and you’re going to be changing HC and/or GM…the answer is ‘not very.’I hear that, but also at the same time, would it really be doing the 2022 Dolphins and beyond really a favor trading a top 3 cover CB for an unknown draft pick? If anyone is getting traded out of that secondary IMO it is the Zero splash Zero Ball Skills Jones. Keep the elite player on the team.
I hear that. But IF you are moving on (and if I was the Owner) and that was a possibility to moving on from the GM and HC, I am Nixing any trade, until I can have my new GM and HC weigh in on moving my one All-Pro. At 28 i would expect a minimum of 2 more years at All-pro Level.If he were 2-3 years younger I’d agree. Given his injury history and what he’ll expect from a new contract after this season, I’d move on. This was partly why I was hoping the Dolphins wouldn’t promise future stuff until after he put up another good season. The prime consideration is, how close is the team to making a run? If this season is lost and you’re going to be changing HC and/or GM…the answer is ‘not very.’