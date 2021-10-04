 Howard to the Bucs for a first? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Howard to the Bucs for a first?

BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
4,509
Reaction score
1,484
Location
Orlando, FL
Templar Knight said:
what do you think?
Click to expand...
When I see these threads, I look at the contract.

Howards contract is very tradable. I think there could be suitors there, probably not for 2 or 3 more weeks, but near end of October you will see some teams probably start calling. Though I dont think it is smart to trade the best player on your team.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,547
Reaction score
2,512
Location
San Antonio
BillsFanInPeace said:
When I see these threads, I look at the contract.

Howards contract is very tradable. I think there could be suitors there, probably not for 2 or 3 more weeks, but near end of October you will see some teams probably start calling. Though I dont think it is smart to trade the best player on your team.
Click to expand...
The only way you make that trade is if you believe this season is lost…which, maybe it is. His contract, as well as his age, lend potential to this kind of move IMO. 3 weeks from now we should know a little more about this year’s team…but it’s not shaping up well, in ANY phase, IMO.

Grier would be doing the next GM a favor…barring a massive turnaround.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
4,509
Reaction score
1,484
Location
Orlando, FL
PhinFan1968 said:
The only way you make that trade is if you believe this season is lost…which, maybe it is. His contract, as well as his age, lend potential to this kind of move IMO. 3 weeks from now we should know a little more about this year’s team…but it’s not shaping up well, in ANY phase, IMO.

Grier would be doing the next GM a favor…barring a massive turnaround.
Click to expand...
I hear that, but also at the same time, would it really be doing the 2022 Dolphins and beyond really a favor trading a top 3 cover CB for an unknown draft pick? If anyone is getting traded out of that secondary IMO it is the Zero splash Zero Ball Skills Jones. Keep the elite player on the team.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
43,543
Reaction score
73,629
Location
Kissimmee,FL
how about we trade Iggy for an 8th round pick?.....I know I'm asking for a lot but you never know
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2011
Messages
29,194
Reaction score
12,511
Trading Howard for a high pick or picks is a good move if the team decides to blow it up and start over this off-season.

You don't, under any circumstances, let the current front office group use any picks that come back to the team. I think that goes without saying.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
4,509
Reaction score
1,484
Location
Orlando, FL
J. David Wannyheimer said:
Trading Howard for a high pick or picks is a good move if the team decides to blow it up and start over this off-season.

You don't, under any circumstances, let the current front office group use any picks that come back to the team. I think that goes without saying.
Click to expand...
I think that is the Key. If it is blown up let the new GM and coach decide. Why move your best player off your Roster now, when no-one really knows if the Fins GM and HC are still going to be here in 2022.

Jones on the other hand could be moved in Season. I just dont think he is anywhere close to the level he is being paid
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,822
Reaction score
2,465
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
Let’s not trade literally the only legit superstar this team has had since Cam Wake, please and thanks.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,547
Reaction score
2,512
Location
San Antonio
BillsFanInPeace said:
I hear that, but also at the same time, would it really be doing the 2022 Dolphins and beyond really a favor trading a top 3 cover CB for an unknown draft pick? If anyone is getting traded out of that secondary IMO it is the Zero splash Zero Ball Skills Jones. Keep the elite player on the team.
Click to expand...
If he were 2-3 years younger I’d agree. Given his injury history and what he’ll expect from a new contract after this season, I’d move on. This was partly why I was hoping the Dolphins wouldn’t promise future stuff until after he put up another good season. The prime consideration is, how close is the team to making a run? If this season is lost and you’re going to be changing HC and/or GM…the answer is ‘not very.’
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
4,509
Reaction score
1,484
Location
Orlando, FL
PhinFan1968 said:
If he were 2-3 years younger I’d agree. Given his injury history and what he’ll expect from a new contract after this season, I’d move on. This was partly why I was hoping the Dolphins wouldn’t promise future stuff until after he put up another good season. The prime consideration is, how close is the team to making a run? If this season is lost and you’re going to be changing HC and/or GM…the answer is ‘not very.’
Click to expand...
I hear that. But IF you are moving on (and if I was the Owner) and that was a possibility to moving on from the GM and HC, I am Nixing any trade, until I can have my new GM and HC weigh in on moving my one All-Pro. At 28 i would expect a minimum of 2 more years at All-pro Level.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom