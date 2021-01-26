Howard wants to stay

Hey guys I’ve been lurking on here for years but had a chance encounter at Ft. Lauderdale Beach this past weekend and ran into Xavien and thought I’d share it with y’all.



I’m sitting on the beach and see this guy walking down close to the shore line . I said to my friends I think that’s Xavien Howard loud enough so he’d hear me . He looked at me and smiled .



I didn’t want to bother him too much but I asked him about staying in Miami and he genuinely looked at me and without hesitation said he wants to stay here for the rest of his career (“why would I ever want to leave Miami”). He also said he wants to do everything he can to make it happen. It’s the type of talk you would expect him to say to a fan but the way he said it with such conviction made me believe he genuinely would try to make it work here . Dude was the coolest and you could feel he meant everything he was saying . I hope he stays here and I know there are a bunch of threads on the topic but man at least I know he isn’t thinking about the next destination. I feel like it’s the first time in a while the players we drafted want to remain in Miami.



thanks for this wonderful place, fins up!!!