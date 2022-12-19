Howard was never a #1 corner

He never was. He was a #2 that got lots of picks. The #1 was Jones. He always played man on #1s. X always played the flood side with Holland behind him and next to the slot. He was used to get help, that was why he kept gambling and under-cutting throws. He's never had the speed to not trail behind WRs. He's never been the athlete to stay in phase. He either jammed the WR or played trail coverage and under-cut throws. He's playing the #1 now while Kohou is on the flood side next to the slot now. He might be alright if we get Jones back or a new #1.