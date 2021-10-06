Nonhomerbillsfan
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jul 14, 2021
- Messages
- 113
- Reaction score
- 102
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Ny
Huge test for the Bills Sunday night vs the Chiefs.
I don’t think the Bills have played at their best yet this year but they will need to play at their absolute best this Sunday against the Chiefs or they will have a sad flight home.
Both offense and defense have to keep mistakes at a very minimum or this game will get out of reach.
If the Bills were to pull out a victory the AFC will be wide open. If the Chiefs win I could see them going on a run to the top once again.
I know probably just about everyone in the forum hates the Bills but I’m curious to read opinions on the matchup.
