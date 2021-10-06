Huge test for the Bills Sunday night vs the Chiefs.



I don’t think the Bills have played at their best yet this year but they will need to play at their absolute best this Sunday against the Chiefs or they will have a sad flight home.



Both offense and defense have to keep mistakes at a very minimum or this game will get out of reach.



If the Bills were to pull out a victory the AFC will be wide open. If the Chiefs win I could see them going on a run to the top once again.



I know probably just about everyone in the forum hates the Bills but I’m curious to read opinions on the matchup.