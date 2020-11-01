Huge Test For.....

Sources: Fins' trove of picks factor in Tua decision One factor in the Dolphins' decision to name rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starting QB is the fact that Miami owns the Texans' first- and second-round picks in next year's NFL draft, league sources told ESPN.

I actually think this is a freebie game given Tua's first start.Sure, Chainey will get some criticism from fans and the media but they can fall back on Tua's first start, wanted to keep it simple and will open up more of the playbook along the way, it was against Aaron Darnold, we'll look at the film and make adjustments blah, blah, blah.If the offense doesn't produce by week 3 of Tua starting against the Chargers and Hebert shines the heat gets turned way up not just on Chainey but Flo and Grier as well.It will also get turned up on Tua because the Dolphins offense was producing under Fitz.Back to the "now" I think Tua is going to do just fine.