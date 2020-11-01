Huge Test For.....

EasyRider
Chan Gailey and his game planning for this game. The Rams will throw the kitchen sink at Tua. The fun part of this game for me will be what game plan Chan comes up with for Tua and then his adjustments.
For all you who killed Chan for his age which to me I found to be stupid to point out, well he’s been around for years and seen it all. This could be an advantage for the Fins offense
