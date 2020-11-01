Huge Test For.....

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,154
Reaction score
4,144
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Chan Gailey and his game planning for this game. The Rams will throw the kitchen sink at Tua. The fun part of this game for me will be what game plan Chan comes up with for Tua and then his adjustments.
For all you who killed Chan for his age which to me I found to be stupid to point out, well he’s been around for years and seen it all. This could be an advantage for the Fins offense
 
13marino13

13marino13

Where have all the good times gone
Administrator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
25,115
Reaction score
72,350
Location
Institutionalized in PA
EasyRider said:
Chan Gailey and his game planning for this game. The Rams will throw the kitchen sink at Tua. The fun part of this game for me will be what game plan Chan comes up with for Tua and then his adjustments.
For all you who killed Chan for his age which to me I found to be stupid to point out, well he’s been around for years and seen it all. This could be an advantage for the Fins offense
Click to expand...
I'm thinking we see a much different play selection today. Got the Tua playbook outta the vault... :UP:
 
J

JoeRist91

Rookie
Joined
Sep 20, 2018
Messages
50
Reaction score
64
Age
29
Location
Bradenton, FL
Huge test for this forum to see how much of a load it can handle when the game starts. Would be interested to see if there are any stats behind volume or frequency of posts, we might see records.

Thank you admins for all that you do and good luck!
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
15,361
Reaction score
10,855
It's going to be interesting. You'd think this is a heavy run and get the ball out quickly type of game.
I'd be shock if they asked Tua to sling it all over the field. If we're losing badly then we may not have a choice.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
5,116
Reaction score
4,252
I actually think this is a freebie game given Tua's first start.

Sure, Chainey will get some criticism from fans and the media but they can fall back on Tua's first start, wanted to keep it simple and will open up more of the playbook along the way, it was against Aaron Darnold, we'll look at the film and make adjustments blah, blah, blah.

If the offense doesn't produce by week 3 of Tua starting against the Chargers and Hebert shines the heat gets turned way up not just on Chainey but Flo and Grier as well.

It will also get turned up on Tua because the Dolphins offense was producing under Fitz.

www.espn.com

Sources: Fins' trove of picks factor in Tua decision

One factor in the Dolphins' decision to name rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starting QB is the fact that Miami owns the Texans' first- and second-round picks in next year's NFL draft, league sources told ESPN.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

Back to the "now" I think Tua is going to do just fine.
 
Last edited:
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
2,154
Reaction score
4,144
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
AdamD13 said:
I actually think this is a freebie game given Tua's first start.

Sure, Chainey will get some criticism from fans and the media but they can fall back on Tua's first start, wanted to keep it simple and will open up more of the playbook along the way, it was against Aaron Darnold, we'll look at the film and make adjustments blah, blah, blah.

If the offense doesn't produce by week 3 of Tua starting against the Chargers and Hebert shines the heat gets turned way up not just on Chainey but Flo and Grier as well.

It will also get turned up on Tua because the Dolphins offense was producing under Fitz.

www.espn.com

Sources: Fins' trove of picks factor in Tua decision

One factor in the Dolphins' decision to name rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starting QB is the fact that Miami owns the Texans' first- and second-round picks in next year's NFL draft, league sources told ESPN.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

Back to the "now" I think Tua is going to do just fine.
Click to expand...
Some good points there
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom