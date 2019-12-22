After beating the Eagles I was all in with coach Flores.
But now after this huge win versus the Bengals I say we lock up this future hall of famer for life.
Forget Joe Burrow or Chase Young, this win right here is so huge, it’s like the biggest win we’ve had in the last decade.
PS We should also lock up Grier for life as well because he built this team and this team kicks ***.
