HUGE WIN

J

jbyrd850

Rookie
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
777
Reaction score
480
After beating the Eagles I was all in with coach Flores.

But now after this huge win versus the Bengals I say we lock up this future hall of famer for life.

Forget Joe Burrow or Chase Young, this win right here is so huge, it’s like the biggest win we’ve had in the last decade.




PS We should also lock up Grier for life as well because he built this team and this team kicks ***.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Starter
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
3,460
Reaction score
4,143
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
jbyrd850 said:
After beating the Eagles I was all in with coach Flores.

But now after this huge win versus the Bengals I say we lock up this future hall of famer for life.

Forget Joe Burrow or Chase Young, this win right here is so huge, it’s like the biggest win we’ve had in the last decade.




PS We should also lock up Grier for life as well because he built this team and this team kicks ***.
Click to expand...
facepalm.gif
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
14,994
Reaction score
3,386
Age
44
Location
Bellingham, MA
Wish we could have lost this one. We need a 1st overall pick at QB like Jamies Winston or Baker Mayfield to absolutely guarantee success for this franchise. I mean look at the success yeh Bucs and Browns are having. Damn we’d be championship contenders. Also that lucky guy who retired after 7 seasons with 7 super bowl wins and 7 passing titles. I guess we’ll never learn, the 1st overall pick guaran DAMN tees everything. I’m RUNNING to Vegas the day after the draft and betting the house on Cincy.
 
Dolfansal

Dolfansal

Starter
Joined
Dec 17, 2005
Messages
301
Reaction score
47
DolfanISS said:
Wish we could have lost this one. We need a 1st overall pick at QB like Jamies Winston or Baker Mayfield to absolutely guarantee success for this franchise. I mean look at the success yeh Bucs and Browns are having. Damn we’d be championship contenders. Also that lucky guy who retired after 7 seasons with 7 super bowl wins and 7 passing titles. I guess we’ll never learn, the 1st overall pick guaran DAMN tees everything. I’m RUNNING to Vegas the day after the draft and betting the house on Cincy.
Click to expand...
Dude we have been irrelevant and a laughing stock in the NFL for 2+ decades. We are a f'ing punchline
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom