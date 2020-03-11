Humble and hungry the Brian Flores story

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
finomenal said:
"...it's never the end of the world for me. I know what real pressure feels like."

Everyone doesn't fully understand, but it's so true. Powerful statement.
They sure don't. Hell I don't even know that type of pressure cause where he grew up is so much different than a lot of places.
 
Dude looks like he could still lace them up, glad he is who he is. Didn’t change it to be a HC that is a hard thing to do.

keep up the good work Flo!
 
Though I can't say that I know exactly what he's saying, I do know that situation, and with him it must have been 10 times worst.
 
Loved the hire, Ross and company nailed it imo..

said it before he coached his first game, he has modern day lombardi qualities.

100 percent all in on this guy.
 
