 Hunch: Miami drafts a QB by Round 3 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hunch: Miami drafts a QB by Round 3

Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
763
Reaction score
3,708
Honestly, Mike White ain’t it as the backup and heading into this offseason, I figured Miami would have moved on from White and signed a new backup prior to the draft.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. I think they still see Skylar as a QB 3 at this point and unless I’m completely wrong and they love the current QB room, I’ve gotta hunch that they’re heading into this draft hoping a guy like Bo Nix slides to them in the 2nd or maybe a Spencer Rattler type of guy in the 3rd or maybe even the 4th if they decide to trade back and acquire more picks.

However it plays out, I really do think Miami is backup QB hunting in this draft in hopes to grab a young guy that can develop behind Tua and I would endorse that type of move.
 
I would say they might draft a QB on day 3 but not by round 3. They have too many other needs and not enough picks at the moment.
 
Aqua Man said:
Honestly, Mike White ain’t it as the backup and heading into this offseason, I figured Miami would have moved on from White and signed a new backup prior to the draft.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. I think they still see Skylar as a QB 3 at this point and unless I’m completely wrong and they love the current QB room, I’ve gotta hunch that they’re heading into this draft hoping a guy like Bo Nix slides to them in the 2nd or maybe a Spencer Rattler type of guy in the 3rd or maybe even the 4th if they decide to trade back and acquire more picks.

However it plays out, I really do think Miami is backup QB hunting in this draft in hopes to grab a young guy that can develop behind Tua and I would endorse that type of move.
Click to expand...
We should know by Sat. about 5pm
 
Aqua Man said:
Honestly, Mike White ain’t it as the backup and heading into this offseason, I figured Miami would have moved on from White and signed a new backup prior to the draft.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. I think they still see Skylar as a QB 3 at this point and unless I’m completely wrong and they love the current QB room, I’ve gotta hunch that they’re heading into this draft hoping a guy like Bo Nix slides to them in the 2nd or maybe a Spencer Rattler type of guy in the 3rd or maybe even the 4th if they decide to trade back and acquire more picks.

However it plays out, I really do think Miami is backup QB hunting in this draft in hopes to grab a young guy that can develop behind Tua and I would endorse that type of move.
Click to expand...
Nix won't fall to the 2nd round. No way in hell.

We have one 1st rounder and one 2nd rounder and ZERO 3rd rounders.

We're not drafting a QB until day 3 and I'd put the odds on that happening at less than 1%
 
Aqua Man said:
Honestly, Mike White ain’t it as the backup and heading into this offseason, I figured Miami would have moved on from White and signed a new backup prior to the draft.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. I think they still see Skylar as a QB 3 at this point and unless I’m completely wrong and they love the current QB room, I’ve gotta hunch that they’re heading into this draft hoping a guy like Bo Nix slides to them in the 2nd or maybe a Spencer Rattler type of guy in the 3rd or maybe even the 4th if they decide to trade back and acquire more picks.

However it plays out, I really do think Miami is backup QB hunting in this draft in hopes to grab a young guy that can develop behind Tua and I would endorse that type of move.
Click to expand...
You are aware they do NOT have a 3rd round or 4th round pick?
 
Yeah we don't have a 3rd so let's trade down in the first round to pick up one so we can draft competition for Skylar.

I have some pretty dumb takes on here I admit but coming up with this I would really have to work hard to beat 😂 sorry op not laughing at you just what you wrote.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom