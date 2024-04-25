Hunch: Miami drafts a QB by Round 3

Aqua Man
Honestly, Mike White ain’t it as the backup and heading into this offseason, I figured Miami would have moved on from White and signed a new backup prior to the draft.
Obviously, that didn’t happen. I think they still see Skylar as a QB 3 at this point and unless I’m completely wrong and they love the current QB room, I’ve gotta hunch that they’re heading into this draft hoping a guy like Bo Nix slides to them in the 2nd or maybe a Spencer Rattler type of guy in the 3rd or maybe even the 4th if they decide to trade back and acquire more picks.
However it plays out, I really do think Miami is backup QB hunting in this draft in hopes to grab a young guy that can develop behind Tua and I would endorse that type of move.
